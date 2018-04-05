What's on the big screen this week

Emily Blunt and Millicent Simmonds in a scene from the movie A Quiet Place.

AS EASTER films Peter Rabbit, Ready Player One and Blockers continue to dominate the Aussie box office, two tense thrillers make their debuts this week.

Husband and wife team Emily Blunt and John Krasinksi star together in the acclaimed alien thriller A Quiet Place. Krasinksi also deftly directs the film, which features very little dialogue.

Also out in some cinemas this week is the survival tale Walking Out, which was filmed in clearly challenging conditions in Montana.

Here are this week's new and continuing highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

A Quiet Place (M)

A family of four must navigate their lives in silence after mysterious creatures that hunt by sound threaten their survival. If they hear you, they hunt you.

Why you should see it: Star and director John Krasinksi is in fine form in this nerve-jangling twist on an alien apocalypse in which barely a line of dialogue is spoken. Read the review.

Walking Out (M)

An urban teenager journeys to Montana to hunt big game with his estranged father. Father and son struggle to connect, until a brutal encounter in the heart of the wilderness changes everything.

Why you should see it: Thanks to terrific performances by Matt Bomer and Josh Wiggins this survival story is also beautiful and moving.

Continuing

Blockers (MA 15+)

Three parents try to stop their daughters from having sex on Prom night.

Why you should see it: This raunchy comedy, the directorial debut of Pitch Perfect writer Kay Cannon, has some great messages about women amongst the rude gags. Read the review.

A Wrinkle in Time (PG)

Through one girl's transformative journey led by three celestial guides, we discover that strength comes from embracing one's individuality and that the best way to triumph over fear is to travel by one's own light.

Why you should see it: This film is visually spectacular but while it's heart is in the right place, it's sometimes too ambitious for its own good. Read the review.

Ready Player One (M)

When the creator of an MMO called the Oasis dies, he releases a video in which he challenges all Oasis users to find his Easter Egg, which will give the finder his fortune. Wade Watts finds the first clue and starts a race for the Egg.

Why you should see it: This homage to the '80s should please fans of the novel. Steven Spielberg's latest offering is an entertaining thrill ride. Read the review.

Early Man (PG)

Set at the dawn of time, when prehistoric creatures and woolly mammoths roamed the earth, Early Man tells the story of Dug, along with sidekick Hognob as they unite his tribe against a mighty enemy Lord Nooth and his Bronze Age City to save their home.

Why you should see it: This animated film, from the creators of Wallace and Gromit, is a charming tale of the underdog. Read the review.

Sherlock Gnomes (G)

When Gnomeo and Juliet first arrive in the city with their friends and family, their biggest concern is getting their new garden ready for spring. However, they soon discover that someone is kidnapping garden gnomes all over London.

Why you should see it: There are a few nice literary puns, but this film is not nearly as funny or charming as its predecessor.

Love, Simon (M)

Everyone deserves a great love story. But for Simon it's complicated: no-one knows he's gay and he doesn't know who the anonymous classmate is that he's fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, scary and life-changing.

Why you should see it: While this coming-of-age story won't change the world, it should change minds about what it means to be a gay teen. Read the review.

The Death of Stalin (MA 15+)

This comedy follows the Soviet dictator's last days and depicts the chaos of the regime after his death.

Why you should see it: This is historical/political farce is riotously funny, and boasts an all-star cast including Steve Buscemi, Jason Isaacs, Rupert Friend and Jeffrey Tambor. Read the review.

Peter Rabbit (PG)

This new feature adaptation puts a new spin on Beatrix Potter's classic tale of a rebellious rabbit trying to sneak into a farmer's vegetable garden.

Why you should see it: Peter Rabbit is older but no wiser in this jaunty hybrid movie, set several years after the events in Potter's beloved storybooks. Read the review.

Pacific Rim Uprising (M)

Jake Pentecost, son of Stacker Pentecost, reunites with Mako Mori to lead a new generation of Jaeger pilots, including rival Lambert and 15-year-old hacker Amara, against a new Kaiju threat.

Why you should see it: This sci-fi sequel delivers all of the epic robot-versus-monster battle scenes fans want but this fresh new cast aren't quite as engaging as the original cast. Read the interview with Scott Eastwood.