‘Whatever I want’: Scorned dater threatens to leak nudes

A man who was upset when an online dating interest stopped talking to him told her if she didn’t send him $500 he would leak a topless photo of her, a court heard.

Police prosecutor Rebecca Lambert told Caloundra Magistrates Court Mitchell John Deakin, 25, had been talking to a woman on the dating site, Plenty of Fish.

The court heard they exchanged numbers and Deakin asked for some naked photos, to which the woman sent back a photo of her breasts.

They stopped messaging at the end of last year.

Senior Constable Lambert told the court Deakin from Little Mountain then sent the victim a message on April 23.

“The defendant stated ‘I want to f--- you’, she said to the defendant she wasn’t interested,” she said.

“The defendant stated ‘then why show me your t---?’ to which she stated she regrets sending the photo.”

The victim asked Deakin what he wanted, to which he replied “whatever I want”.

The court heard Deakin then sent back the photo to the victim, saying he wanted to do a video call with her.

He told her that he then might be able to make the photo disappear.

“He then stated ‘I’d make it a trade’, ‘it would be a shame if someone saw them’,” Sen-Constable Lambert said.

The court heard Deakin then asked for $500.

The victim reported it to police and in an interview, Deakin said he had been upset because the victim had stopped texting him.

Deakin pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday to threats to distribute intimate image.

Duty lawyer Rachel Holland said Deakin was working as a gardener.

“He is very remorseful, it’s very out of character,” she said.

“He got drunk on the night and thought ‘oh well, I’ll send her a text’.”

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said Deakin had dodged a couple of bullets with his charge.

“You’re lucky you didn’t get charged with extortion which is effectively what it was,” he said.

He was fined $500 and ordered to pay $300 compensation to the victim.

No conviction was recorded.