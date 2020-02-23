Menu
Jen and Ryan Tate will join the Dogs of Oz campaign to share their invaluable insights into the world of dogs. Picture: Nathan Edwards
Pets & Animals

What your dog is trying to tell you

by Paul Ewart
23rd Feb 2020 6:46 AM

With more than 20 years of experience, Ryan and Jen Tate are two of Australia's most in-demand and respected dog trainers.

In a special four-part video series produced exclusively for Dogs of Oz, the married couple impart their knowledge and enthusiasm for all things K9, starting today with The Secret Language of Dogs.

Jen Tate will be sharing her dog training tips during the Dogs of Oz campaign. Picture: Instagram
"Just like humans, a dog has multiple facial indicators to help you decipher what's going on in their minds," Ryan said.

"Dogs aren't fans of direct eye contact and if they avert their eyes are they are simply being polite."

Jen and husband Ryan Tate have been learning the secret ways of dogs for years. Picture: Instagram
Over the next three days, Ryan and Jen will also tackle dog-related issues such as Rewarding Good Behaviour; Your Guide to Picking the Perfect Pooch; and Puppy Love that gives helpful tips and hints for settling in a new little one into your home.

"At a chemical level dogs have legitimate mood altering abilities," Jen said.

"Whether it's resting their chin on your leg or wiggling their butt when you get home from a rough day at work, they genuinely make us feel better about life."

Watch our exclusive video of the Tates explaining The Secret Language of Dogs here.

