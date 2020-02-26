Menu
What you need to know about the local government election

Ali Kuchel
26th Feb 2020 12:00 PM

QUEENSLAND will take to the polls next month to vote for its local government councils.

Here's the details you need to know.

 

WHEN IS THE ELECTION?

The election will be held on Saturday, March 28.

 

WHEN CAN I VOTE?

Voting is at polling booths on Saturday, March 28, between 8am and 6pm.

Early voting is available from March 16 to 27. Times and locations will be published closer to the date.

 

POSTAL VOTING

Applications close on March 16 at 7pm.

 

IS VOTING COMPULSORY?

Yes.

 

I WANT TO RUN FOR COUNCIL

Great. You need to nominate now, and nominations close on Tuesday, March 3.

Nominations need to be lodged with the returning officer

 

DO I NEED TO ENROL TO VOTE?

Yes, you do. It can be done at the ecq.qld.gov.au

 

I'VE MOVED, CHANGED DETAILS

You need to update your details by Friday, March 28, at 5pm, with the electoral commission.

It can be done online at www.aec.gov.au

 

WHO IS RUNNING FOR COUNCIL?

The list of declared candidates will be released once the nomination period has closed.

However, the Gatton Star has an updated list.

* LOCKYER: Candidates we know are running

* SOMERSET: The Somerset residents that have confirmed they are running

Gatton Star

