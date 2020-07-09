What you need to know about changes at border

POLICE have warned people to be aware of changes to border restrictions as Queensland prepares to open its borders to all states and territories expect Victoria at midday tomorrow.

Gold Coast Police Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler said anyone who enters Queensland tomorrow will need to have a Queensland Border Declaration Pass and be able to prove they haven't been in Victoria in the last 14 days.

Visitors from Victoria will no longer be allowed to enter Queensland and go into quarantine. Queenslanders who have been to Victoria will be allowed in, but forced into hotel quarantine for 14 days at their own expense.

A Queensland Police officer speaking to a driver at a Coolangatta checkpoint. Picture: Adam Head

Police have the power to issue on-the-spot fines of $1334 for individuals and $6672 for corporations for failing to comply with quarantine directions and the border restrictions.

Providing false information on the declaration could result in a $4003 fine.

Police checkpoints will continue to operate at Coolangatta and other border crossings.

Not only Victorians will be blocked at the border - anyone from a declared "hot spot" is unable to enter Queensland.

Supt Wheeler said there would be higher volumes of traffic and "varying delays" from Friday.

"These strict measures are about safeguarding Queensland in the midst of a global pandemic," he said.

Gold Coast Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler. Picture: Jason O'Brien

"They are necessary and important to maintain the good work that has already been done in controlling and stopping the spread of COVID-19 in our state.

"We are asking members of the public to work with us and have their declaration pass, any necessary proof or documentation ready and above all to be patient when crossing the border.

"Importantly, border passes need to be renewed every seven days to ensure declarations are accurate and up-to-date."

Police controlled vehicle checkpoints

Griffith St and Stuart St.

Gold Coast Hwy and Coolangatta Rd.

M1 northbound at Stewarts Rd.

Nerang Murwillumbah Rd, Natural Bridge will have a QPS controlled border pass system between 7am-7pm each day and 24-hour access to emergency vehicles.

Miles St will be restricted access to local border residents only.

Hard closures

Boundary St and Clarke St.

Dixon St and Bay St.

Dixon St and Florence St.

Leeward Tce and Tooloon St.

Kent Street near Murraba Cres.

Tomewin Mountain Rd, Currumbin Valley.

Originally published as What you need to know about changes at border