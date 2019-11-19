A new online era: More for you every day of the week

We've been telling the stories of the Lockyer Valley and Somerset Region for 63 years, bringing local news and information to your front door.

Today, we enter a new era.

One where we renew our commitment to bring you stories about people you know, to expose wrongdoing and hold decision makers accountable, to help grow your connection with your community, and to document our town's history.

The Gatton Star is changing so that we can keep you better informed every day of the week at www.gattonstar.com.au

Goodwin and Storr Mitre 10 owner John Storr Dominic Elsome

But we need your support.

Today we have launched a Premium online subscription model to the best local journalism, as well as state and national news.

Your subscription will help to fund stories like The dirty fine farmers will be slapped with, Man stabbed near Plainland Hotel, Lockyer Valley's cannery project timeline, and the 100yo business that will close up shop that really matter to our local community.

Without you, many of them would never be told.

We take our responsibility to you seriously.

From today, for the introductory price of just $3 a week, you will get access to all local news, state news and a national news feed. You get to read everything happening in Gatton and surrounds, and the wider region including Ipswich and Toowoomba, as well as the best in state and national news, business and sport from our sister titles The Courier Mail and The Daily Telegraph, and much more.

GATTON STAR : SUBSCRIBER EXCLUSIVES

>> Formals: Toogoolawah Class of 2019

>> New roadside memorial laws passed by council

You will still have free online access to vital information such as severe weather warnings, road closures, missing person reports and other issues where public safety may be at risk. Classifieds and real estate listings online will also be free to access.

A small number of readers have noticed over the last few months that some of our stories have been behind a paywall at our nearby sister daily papers while we've trialled the technology. So if you are already a subscriber including at the Queensland Times or the Toowoomba Chronicle, you simply need to log in to www.gattonstar.com.au and you're away.

Queensland Rural Fire Service drews from the Lockyer Valley and Somerset performand hazard reduction burns as part of a training exercise on Saturday, August 3, 2019 Dominic Elsome

While regional print readership has remained steady over the last four years, digital audiences have grown significantly, doubling in fact, to 1.6million per month.

We've had boots on the ground in Gatton for 63 years, bringing you news and information. Who else does that in our town? We look forward to your support.

Please note, this does not affect your print product, which will continue to come out on Wednesday and the cover price remains free.

As part of our evolving change, we also now have a morning newsletter, where the most up-to-date news is delivered to your inbox in the morning. You can sign up to the newsletter here.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Editor Ali Kuchel