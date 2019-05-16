What Wright candidates' goals are for our big issues

WITH the Federal Election on Saturday, we asked the prospective Wright candidates about four important issues for their electorate.

The questions we put forward to all Wright candidates were:

1. How will your improve infrastructure in the region?

2. Farming is a key industry in the electorate, what will you endure to ensure its sustainability?

3. ARTC's Inland Rail project continues to divide the community, how will you work to ensure the project benefits the region?

4. Wright, and in particular the Lockyer Valley, has a rapidly growing population - how will you ensure development and growth is sustainable.

Shannon Girard, Greens. Contributed

Shannon Girard - Greens

Infrastructure

THE Greens have a Renew Australia plan that will transform Australia's energy system to one of the cleanest and smartest. With our plan we will transform our economy by driving investment into new renewable projects creating thousands of jobs. We also have a plan to create a home for all, which will build more than 500,000 public and community homes across Australia.

Farming sustainability

I'M FROM a small Queensland town that relies on a thriving agricultural sector, so I am all about sustainable agriculture - and so are the Greens. The Greens have more in common with our farmers than the major parties. Our principles are that sustainable agriculture is fundamental to food security, environmental sustainability, and climate change mitigation and adaptation. I will work with farmers and the agricultural sector to ensure their livelihood is sustained.

Inland Rail

I WILL fight to ensure that community concerns are considered and acted on when it comes to all development and planning decisions that affect our electorate. This is a huge infrastructure project and it makes sense to move some of the freight task to rail but not at the cost of communities along the path of the Inland Rail.

Development

IF ELECTED, my role is to act in the best interests of all people in the electorate. The Greens have great long-term plans that focus on a sustainable future for the people and environment. When we plan using these principles we will ensure that we are creating a future that benefits us all.

Innes Larkin, Independent. Contributed

Innes Larkin - Independent

Infrastructure

BY TRULY listening to the priorities of the communities that I represent and taking those concerns to Parliament. In the Lockyer Valley it may be water infrastructure, in Jimboomba it is the Inland Rail/public transport, around the electorate everyone talks about internet service but on each occasion if you find yourself questioning the current member's resolve to truly represent you then I am the only solution.

Farming sustainability

I WILL champion making sure that the climate allows for agriculture to thrive. The cost of energy - invest the $5 billion a year subsidising fossil fuel industries into making renewable energy cheaper, as subsidising coal-fired power has not kept prices down. Water security - without water we cannot farm. If we give free water to mining, why charge our farmers? Strengthening the ACCC to fight the duopoly of Coles and Woolworths and their impact on food production.

Inland Rail

I AM already working, meeting and con sulting with residents. I am informed and standing with the community in their wish for true consultation, not just platitudes. This means the ARTC needs to consult clearly with you, understand your concerns and address them. If they cannot and choose to ride over your concerns, if elected I will be an advocate for you.

Development

PLANNING is key, I commit to working with all levels of government to find the solutions that are sustainable and make people happy in their community. At the federal level we set the tone for this planning and are the major drivers for funding. As an independent I will have a unique opportunity in the upcoming parliament to have a clear voice to drive this sustainable change.

Rodney Smith, Conservative National Party. Contributed

Rod Smith - Conservative National

Infrastructure

TO IMPROVE infrastructure I would re-examine the exponential growth in the electorate where existing residents are imposed upon by governments pushing unwelcome development that is overloading existing infrastructure. There should be no new development until the infrastructure and services are in place.

Farming sustainability

FARMING is vital. The best way to enhance farming is to reduce red/green tape and prevent private land being legislated into private national park. Lower energy and insurance costs, lower taxes and less regulation all help. There should be meaningful mental health help available for farming families under stress.

Inland Rail

INLAND Rail should be for the benefit of all, not just for private entities transporting privately owned goods that benefit few. It should of national benefit whereby it enhances communities. It could do this by including passenger services and LCL (less than carload) capability. Toll roads should benefit all.

Development

AUSTRALIA has a population growth issue, not just Wright, so it has to be addressed nationally. Fraser Anning's CNP would like to make it very hard to migrate to Australia. Refugees should be helped temporarily then when safe returned home. New infrastructure and service roll-out are patchy, ad hoc and are only a grudging reaction by governments to an unfolding disaster of tax-driven development and huge unnecessary immigration.

Matthew Tomlinson, Katter's Australia Party. Contributed

Matthew Tomlinson - Katter's Australia Party

Infrastructure

ROADS and communications are crucial, for safety and economic reasons, while mobile phone and internet coverage in some areas of Wright are worse than many third-world countries. This is not acceptable and nor should it be, as we pay our taxes to ensure a particular level of services.

Farming sustainability

FREE markets are crippling our industries, especially agriculture, and the only winners are the conglomerates selling to the end consumer. It is essential the bottom line for farmers be raised to a level equal with or above inflation, as well as creating a future that is attractive for the next generation. Remember - you can't eat coal, you can't drink gas and you can't wear solar panels.

Inland Rail

AFTER attending a few community consultative meetings, I'm currently not in favour of the Inland Rail project coming through the Lockyer Valley and Scenic Rim as I see very little projected benefit to residents of the region. It's lack of forethought and consideration into environmental factors with floodplains and existing infrastructure is of great concern, as is the concerning lack of compensation discussions with affected landholders.

Development

IT'S essential to control and carefully plan any future developments to ensure our region is capable of sustaining growth, with numerous employment opportunities, infrastructure capable of servicing the influx and, of course, minimise any damage and effects on the environment and biodiversity.

Scott Buchholz, LNP. David Foote

Scott Buchholz - Liberal National Party

Infrastructure

THE Liberal National Government is delivering a record $100 billion investment into transport infrastructure. This will connect the regions, make roads safer, bust congestion and boost our economy. We are delivering the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing, upgrading freight routes, fixing local roads and bridges, and upgrading the Warrego and Cunningham Highways.

Farming sustainability

WE ARE delivering the Central Lockyer Groundwater Irrigation Modernisation Project, which will improve water security and efficiency for farmers. We are delivering assistance to families, farmers and communities affected by drought and flood. We are setting up the Future Drought Fund, supporting sustainable development on the land and improving agricultural trade policy.

Inland Rail

I HEAR the concerns of the people. While Inland Rail offers improved supply chains and access to markets, that cannot come at the expense of the lifestyle in the Lockyer. I am listening and will continue working with Lockyer Valley Regional Council and state MP Jim McDonald to mitigate impacts.

Development

WE HAVE managed the Budget responsibly and are paying down Labor's debt. This means we can guarantee increased funding for schools, hospitals, medicines and roads. We are developing a Southeast Queensland City Deal to boost investments in future infrastructure projects and services, so we can grow our economy. We are also reducing the annual migration ceiling and improving population planning.

DID NOT RESPOND

THE following candidates did not respond to our media requests:

Pam McCreadie (Labor), David Wright (United Australia Party) and Chris O'Callaghan (PHON).