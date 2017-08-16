What went on Up the Creek last weekend

Sienna, 6, Kelby, Izac, 8, and Claire Miller all got well into the festival spirit of the Mount Sylvia State School's inaugural Up The Creek festival.

FOR a small school, Mount Sylvia sure knows how to throw a big party.

Last weekend, the state school held the inaugural Upthe Creek festival to showcase the spoils and spirit of its community in addition to raising much-needed funds.

Principal Mark Thompson said the event's success was a credit to the school's P&C committee and he hoped to put any donations toward IT and play equipment.

"Our children are great students, and our P&C works hard to create learning opportunities for those students," he said.

"Hence why any funds raised will go straight back into the school.

"We're also just 'up the creek' from Gatton, which is the festival's name, and we wanted to celebrate our part of the world."

Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan officially opened the festival on Saturday evening and commended the "tremendous" school effort.

"Today is community in action, and it's wonderful to see," Cr Milligan said.

"I know you're exceptionally proud of your school and it's students and it's parents, and I wanted to say that as council, so are we."