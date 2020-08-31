Menu
CHANGE UP: After 24 years, Laidley’s Thrift Shop will be rebranded, bringing a change to its fundraising mission. (File Image)
Community

What thrift shop rebrand will mean for Laidley community

Ali Kuchel
31st Aug 2020 1:00 PM
LAIDLEY’S Blue Care thrift shop will undergo a face lift, opening as a new store tomorrow.

The popular thrift store will merge with Lifeline, joining its fleet of 120 Queensland shops.

From tomorrow, the second-hand shop will open as Lifeline Laidley, but will continue operating under the UnitingCare Queensland banner.

The only change will be where the funds are donated to.

It’s expected the store will offer the same products and services to the Laidley community, UnitingCare group executive for family and disability services Brent McCracken said.

“As Blue Care and Lifeline are both businesses operating under UnitingCare Queensland, it makes good economic sense for us to join Laidley’s store to our fleet,” Mr McCracken said.

“The main difference is the name has changed and money raised from sales will now support Lifeline Queensland.”

Lifeline, a trusted charity, has been saving lives for more than 50 years.

Driven by the belief that Australian lives lost to suicide can be prevented, Lifeline is committed to bringing hope to Queenslanders doing it tough.

Each year, more than 3,000 Australian lives are lost to suicide and a further 65,300 Australians make a suicide attempt.

“In the last 12 months, Queenslanders have been suffering more than ever, from drought, to bushfires to the health and economic effects of COVID-19,” Mr McCracken said.

“Last financial year, the Lifeline Queensland Crisis Line responded to more than 170,000 contacts.

“By coming in and buying from our large selection of clothing and home goods, you will be helping to save many lives,” he said.

