What the childcare subsidy changes mean to me

OPINION: LIKE many mums returning to the workforce childcare was one of my biggest worries.

Firstly was there a place? Would my baby like daycare? And how much would it cost?

Thankfully under the government's new childcare subsidy, I'm now paying less.

I'm not going to lie, money is tight and every penny is accounted for as I spent the majority of my savings while on maternity leave last year.

While my partner works full time it just wasn't enough to stay ahead and in April I went back to working a few days a week.

At the moment my soon to be 18-month-old goes to daycare twice a week and her generous nanny and poppy look after her twice a week.

Since nanny and poppy are active retirees they often go away on holidays meaning I'm scrambling for someone to cover an extra day or two every couple of months.

But I can now make the budget stretch so my little one to attend day care another day a week, thanks to my lower out of pocket fees.

For one child in care twice a week we are now paying about $100 out of pocket a fortnight, this used to be around $180 a fortnight upfront, with a little bit more refunded into my bank from the childcare rebate.

Fingers crossed there's another day available.

