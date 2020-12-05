What sex worker told son after fatal fire

The sex worker charged with killing a family of three in Victoria called her son from the police station after she allegedly set a house on fire.

The son of a sex worker charged with murder after a house fire in Melbourne's west that killed three people including a baby says she never meant to hurt anyone.

Victorian Police have charged 46-year-old Jenny Hayes with three counts of murder and arson causing death after Abbey Forrest, 19, her partner Inderpal Singh, 28, and their three-week-old daughter Ivy died in a blaze at their Point Cook property on Wednesday morning.

Ms Hayes was visiting another man staying in the downstairs area of the family's Totem Way townhouse and allegedly set a mattress on fire that led to the fatal inferno.

Abbey Forrest, Indi Sohal and baby Ivy, who died in a house fire in Point Cook.



Speaking to the media on Friday, the accused woman's son Harley Robertson said his mum was a "complete wreck" and called him saying she believes she has "done something stupid".

"One minute I was out with my friends - then I got a call saying my mum was in the police station," Mr Robertson said.

"She hasn't always made the perfect decisions, but she's always done what she's thought was right and what's always been best for me."

Mr Robertson claims Ms Hayes had no idea the family was sleeping upstairs.

Hayes’ son Harley Robertson said his mum was a ‘complete wreck’. Picture: David Crosling

It is alleged Hayes had an argument with the client at the house over the sexual services, before setting the bed on fire.

Ms Hayes' matter appeared briefly in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday evening, where she was remanded in custody to face court again in March next year.

Police have not confirmed whether they have located the man staying at the property, but said they were not looking for anyone else. It is not suggested the man staying at the home was involved in the alleged crime.

Jenny Hayes and her son Harley Robertson. Picture: David Crosling

Ms Hayes has been refused bail. She is reported to be in poor condition with her lawyer requesting emergency medication.

On Thursday Abbey's sister Emily Forrest said her younger sister had the "biggest, boldest personality".

Ms Forrest had visited her sister's house with her partner, Joel Martin, to lay flowers and a Peppa Pig toy in memory of the young family.

Emily Forrest, the sister of a woman killed in the fire, and her partner Joel Martin, after placing flowers at the scene of an apartment fire in Point Cook. Picture: NCA NewsWire/David Crosling

The family had only moved into the rental property three weeks before the tragedy, the same day 19-day-old Ivy was born.

"She was an amazing mum; she just took to it like a duck to water. I'm so incredibly proud of her," Ms Forrest said.

"She was absolutely smitten. She was so over the moon to become a mum and she did so well."

A GoFundMe has been established to help cover the funeral costs for the family.

Originally published as What sex worker told son after fatal fire