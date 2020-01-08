What Scott Morrison can take from Jacinda Ardern

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has come under fire as he visited bushfire affected communities in NSW. Picture: Supplied

During the election campaign, Scott Morrison surprised everyone by coming across as a strange kind of daggy Dad, at home with the locals at the Sunday footy, while Bill Shorten resembled a snarling dog who was perpetually annoyed by the world.

When polling day came, the people chose the daggy Dad, and for the most part the man known as ScoMo has not put a foot wrong. Until the bushfires hit.

Absent at the commencement of the disaster on a 'secret' holiday to Hawaii, the Prime Minister has been on the back foot of this crisis from the beginning.

But Scott Morrison still can win back public favour in the face of this adversity, and there's many other leaders who can show the way.

The obvious comparison being made online is with New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who despite leading a government that abdicated any responsibility for allowing people to walk across an active volcano, was lauded for the compassion she showed in the wake of the disaster, and the Christchurch massacre in March.

Following the Port Arthur massacre and Bali terror attack, former Prime Minister John Howard showed steely resolve that comforted the nation, while Bob Hawke could always be relied upon to get the tears flowing and show the kind of emotion so many needed to see.

Dealing with a disaster is a true test of leadership and an opportunity for a leader to step up, rally, and overcome the crisis at hand. This is the test that Morrison still has ahead of him.

His rigidity, which has up until now been seen as a key strength of the leader, has now become his Achilles heel and perhaps opened an issue that was not easily detected before - a lack of confidence in himself.

A confident leader can face the difficult questions, isn't afraid of candid conversations and faces criticism head on.

When crisis hits, few people are inclined to follow the panicked, indecisive, cold leader, who appears to be more interested in how they are perceived rather than those suffering.

Add to this a lack of authenticity that many are feeling right now, and you can begin to understand why Morrison has struggled to lead the nation through this crisis.

Like his international mates US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Morrison is a retail politician who is able to show strength. And while this is certainly a trait of a leader, it's not what we crave in a crisis.

As he has built a political career as a populous, it is understandable that Morrison may now be struggling in the face of such intense, and often at times unwarranted, criticism. Those who seek popularity find being critiqued particularly tough to take.

None of this is the fault of Morrison, either. It is a scourge of the modern leader, driven by 24-hour news cycles and weekly polling.

They attempt to be seen as perfect and when things don't go to plan, they struggle with the concept of stating that they got it wrong, preferring the 'it's not me, it's you' line, as we saw with Morrison's "I am sorry if my being on holidays caused you offence," apology.

Generally, people much prefer leaders to forget their personal brand or position of authority and show the people that they were elected because of their quality and depth of character.

The question remains, though, how damaging has the bushfire crisis been for the Prime Minister. Yes, he has taken some hits, however with the next election still over two years away our memories of his handling will dim, the benefits of his recently announced $2 billion relief package will be felt, and he will move back into safer territory.

Still, Morrison can learn from this and his predecessors that when it comes to empathy, the country is more than ready for it.

