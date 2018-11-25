Where the real Schoolies party happens

Schoolies lean over the balcony on the Gold Coast.

"Show us your d**k"!

A teenage girl screams at me from her hotel room balcony across the street, all while her group of girlfriends, clutching brightly coloured Vodka Cruisers in their perfectly manicured hands, cheer her on.

As I glance down the side of my own hotel I quickly realise it wasn't my d**k she wanted to see.

A different Schoolies reveller is yelling back, surrounded by his mates - all with their smartphones out - and literally pulling his d**k out of his pants.

After a collective scream from the group of girls, the two exchange Snapchat accounts, screaming their usernames across the street to "meet up later".

It's the first week of Gold Coast Schoolies and despite the graduating cohort of 2018 behaving better than their predecessors, there's still a bunch of wild behaviour going on behind the scenes.

Schoolies teens clutch to the balcony on the Gold Coast.

Before Schoolies kicked off, teens were warned to keep their social media in check and to avoid filming their mates when they're a little worse for wear.

"Watch your selfie. Schoolies your futures could be over in a flash. You never know who's watching", one message read on an electric billboard, warning the 20,000 teens to think about their behaviour.

But after spending time on the Gold Coast, it's clear those warnings weren't heeded by everyone.

Via Snapchat, Schoolies revellers uploaded videos of themselves getting up to all kinds of debauchery in their hotel rooms.

Seen by news.com.au, teens posted videos of themselves climbing on the outsides of hotel balconies - often dozens of floors up - laughing as their friends knocked back more than 10 shots at a time and filming each other black out drunk on the toilet.

"How you feeling mate?" one boy asks his friend, drunkenly swaying on a hotel room toilet. "Five bottles of wine not such a great idea hey?"

Earlier this week, terrifying footage of a Gold Coast Schoolie balancing on the side of his apartment ledge was also put on Snapchat.

In the short video, a friend of the boy was also filmed stretching out their hand to try and encourage him to come back in.

Schoolies Advisory Board Chairman Mark Reaburn condemned the stunt.

"I wouldn't call it silly. I would call it downright dumb," Mr Reaburn told 7News.

"Putting it on social media is an invitation to say come and get me, and let's hope the police do."

In other videos, teens laugh as they film each other doing drugs including nangs, a gas ingested by balloon that gives a person a high, and acid tabs.

Just after 1pm yesterday, one teen decided enough was enough, curling himself into a ball before falling asleep on a Surfers Paradise street. Another Schoolie filmed the struggling boy, posting it to Snapchat.

But compared to last year, 2018 Schoolies have toned it down on social media.

In 2017, school-leavers filmed themselves trashing a room in Mantra Sun City, one of the biggest hosts for Gold Coast Schoolies.

The schoolies could be seen celebrating the damage to the penthouse at the resort on Surfers Paradise Blvd, adding the captions: "Yeah the boys" and "Schoolies 2k17".

The group of boys trashed a hotel room yesterday. Picture: 9News

In separate Snapchat videos from last year, kids filmed themselves snorting cocaine, sticking out their tongues with acid on them and taking caps.

"He's just come back from hospital and he's now on a tab (of LSD)," brags one schoolie in the video.

"Go hard or go home," he adds.

Despite the wild behaviour coming from the small minority, emergency services and support groups agree unanimously that kids are behaving better every year.

Arrests are down, kids are drinking less and police and paramedics are dealing with fewer drunk and drug-affected teens.

A staple of the annual Schoolies festival has always been the Red Frogs, a group of volunteers who wander the streets at night handing out the Allen's lollies and encouraging thousands of teens to party safely and responsibly.

Allen's donates 24 tonnes of their red frog lollies to assist the volunteer group every year.

Red Frogs don't just wander the streets at night, they also help teens back at their accommodation doing everything from vacuuming up sand from the nightly beach parties to cleaning up the vomit of teens who might've overindulged.

Red Frogs volunteers make sure Schoolies kids get home safe. Picture: Micah Coto

Red Frogs Sunshine Coast co-ordinator Tom Birrell said the opening week of Schoolies has been all about pancakes for them.

Through the Red Frogs hotline, high-schoolers can call the group and arrange for escorts home, hotel hangouts and even ask the volunteers to help them clean their room or cook pancakes.

"We've been cooking a lot of pancakes, we've been playing Uno, FIFA, really just hanging out with them and doing non-alcohol related activities," Mr Birrell said.

"We've helped Schoolies with their mates who've drunk too much and vomited and cleaned their hotels so they don't lose their bond."

Mr Birrell, who's been working as a Red Frog for the past four years, has cleaned up his fair share of hotel vomit.

"We haven't been called to anything too ridiculous. The kids are just more aware. We've been to a few rooms of people just vomiting everywhere, that might've just had a bit too much alcohol and not knowing their limits," he said.

Mr Birrell said he was drawn to the Red Frogs volunteering after realising how much they'd helped him when he was a Schoolie.

"The Red Frogs are a great organisation that I love, we're all about helping and serving the next generation so they can win and I felt Red Frogs had done that in my life so I wanted to give back," he said.

The Queensland week of Schoolies will finish on Friday with NSW high school graduates hitting the party precincts over the weekend.

Mr Birrell said the last night of Schoolies is typically a tame one for high-schoolers.

"In recent years, we've seen a bit of a relax on the last night. They've normally run out of alcohol and money by now."