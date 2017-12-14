What Queenslanders can expect from the LNP's new leadership

LNP LEADER : Deb Frecklington has made history as the first woman to lead the Q l d L N P .

GRASSROOTS connections and hard work are the twin guarantees new state opposition leader Deb Frecklington has given Queenslanders.

The incumbent member for Nanango was elected leader of the LNP Queensland party on Tuesday afternoon alongside Brisbane MP Tim Mander as deputy leader.

Together, Ms Frecklington said their goal was to bridge the divide between the southeast cities and the further-flung regions and rebuild voters' trust - a tough job following an election in which 30 per cent of voters Queenslanders turned away from the two major parties.

Her answer? Put the nose to the grindstone.

"There are many issues but first of all we need to make sure that this government is held to account in relation to their lack of any economical fiscal management," she said.

"They need to be held to account over the lack of infrastructure over the last term and their lack of planning for future infrastructure, particularly in the regions."

Ms Frecklington's election has made Queensland history, as she is the first woman to represent the state's LNP branch and will take her party into the first state parliament with two female leaders.

It's a unique platform which the country girl-come-lawyer hoped she would inspire more women to enter politics, though she admitted no specific initiatives were in place to create a more gender-balanced party.

"I think it is important to have a balance across parliament and we really need to get more females in the LNP," she said.

"I think it's something that will be good not only for politics in Queensland, but Queensland itself."

But above all of these responsibilities, the Nanango MP said she'll remain faithful to her electorate.

"My electorate always comes first and that will always be the case," she said.

"I think the benefits of having your local member of parliament as a leader of a major political party is something that will enable the region to be showcased in a greater way.

"My access won't change, because my office will remain the same and anyone who has contacted my office knows they will always get a response."

Ms Frecklington said she planned to announce the shadow ministry in the coming days, but would not reveal anything else except the positions would be filled by a mix of city and country-based MPs.

Resolving regional drug crises is also high on the new leader's agenda, and Ms Frecklington said she hoped to work alongside the State Government to find a solution.

"One thing that's very close to my heart is the scourge of ice," she said.

"The LNP put a comprehensive plan to the people at the last election and that was one policy, for example, that went doen very well because we were actually planning for four new rehab centres, we were looking at what needed to be done around education of the scourge of ice and also prevention of that major problem which is affecting so many of our communities.

"I think we've done the work for (the government), they just need to take a look."