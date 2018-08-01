Menu
Video footage of a motorist bogged at Rainbow Beach has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.
Video footage of a motorist bogged at Rainbow Beach has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.
What not to do if you're ever bogged at the beach

Matty Holdsworth
by
1st Aug 2018 12:23 PM

VIDEO footage of a motorist bogged at Rainbow Beach has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

It shows exactly what not to do if you're ever bogged at the beach.

The 4x4 was stranded in rising water yesterday, and pulled in by another vehicle.

Only the group forgot to put someone in the driver's seat and without steering, crashed into rocks.

 

The video, shared by The Beach House, has gained more than 1000 shares and a whopping 120,000 views.

"These guys thought they were rescued but forgot to put someone in the drivers seat," The Beach House posted.

"They did have a passenger though who is lucky to be alive."

If you've ever been bogged in similar fashion send your photos to the Daily.

