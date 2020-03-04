What accused murderer allegedly told cop about killing

A court has been told Ethan Clarke allegedly confessed to a police officer he was present when Greg Dufty was killed.

A GOLD Coast man allegedly confessed to a police officer he was present when he and a group of other men beat another man to death.

Ethan Clarke, 24, has been committed to stand trial in the Supreme Court for the murder of pool builder Greg Dufty on July 6, 2015.

Mr Dufty went missing in July 2015 and his body has never been found.

It is alleged Clarke and a group of other men took Mr Dufty to the Gold Coast hinterland and beat him to death before dumping his body in northern New South Wales.

Gold Coast police officer Detective Senior Sergeant Jay Notaro told a committal hearing at the Southport Magistrates Court that he was investigating Mr Dufty's death.

He said on August 26, 2017 he received a call from another officer to say Clarke was in custody for the alleged murder of his brother.

Det Sen Sgt Notaro said on that day he had two conversations about Mr Dufty's death with Clarke while he was in the Southport Watchhouse.

He said he was trying to build a rapport with Clarke and had not issued any cautions to him.

Ethan Clarke has been committed to stand trial for Mr Dufty’s murder.

The court was told Clarke requested a third conversation later that evening.

"Specifically he said 'I punched him and kicked him on the ground'," Det Sen Sgt Notaro said.

Clarke was immediately issued with cautions after stating he was involved, the court was told.

Det Sen Sgt said Clarke continued after the cautions.

"He said, 'I just told you what I did, what you do with it is up to you, I don't care what you are doing'," he said.

Bikie Lionel Patea pleaded guilty to Mr Dufty's murder in 2018.

Patea's brother Nelson Patea, Aaron John Crawford, Clinton Stockman and Liam Bliss all pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2018 in relation to Mr Dufty's death.

Magistrate Jane Bentley this morning committed Clarke to stand trial for Mr Dufty's murder.