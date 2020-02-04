What men and women really want this Valentines Day

ROMANCE: From bubbly breakfasts, to puppy dogs and engagement rings, here’s what men and women wanted this Valentines Day.

IT’S JUST over a week until Valentines Day, and if you believe the age-old stereotype, women are breathlessly waiting for a romantic day while men are struggling to come up with ideas – and some have forgotten all together.

But is this really the case?

We asked both men and women to tell us what they want most this Valentines days, and their answer might surprise you.

21 year-old Kaitlin kept is classic, wanting “a weekend away and an engagement ring”.

It’ll certainly be a day to remember if it comes true, I wander if the hints have started yet.

32-year-old Dan on the other hand went for something more simple, but no less heartwarming.

“I just want to spend some time with my wife and kids,” he said.

Romantic in its own way.

62-year-old Kerry was aiming much higher for her Valentines day plans though.

“No-brainer – champagne breakfast in Paris, bit of shopping on the Champs-Elysees, ending the day with dinner in Venice,” she said.

It’s certainly something to dream of, but could it be a case of literally champagne tastes on a beer budget?

73-year-old Dave on the other hand was keeping it simpler with his idea.

“A champagne breakfast in bed – anywhere,” he said.

The bubbles come into play again – there seems to be a pattern here.

26-year-old Greta had a far different gift in mind though, asking for a “puppy dog” for Valentines day.

It certainly wouldn’t be a case of ruff-love if that wish came true.

36-year-old Troy on the other hand appears to be the typical bloke when it comes to Valentines Day.

When asked what he was hoping for, only vomiting noises could be heard on the line.

And 22-year-old Deni just wants “some help around the house”.

Given the tone this was said with, it’s a sure bet someone will be sleeping on the couch if she doesn't get that wish.