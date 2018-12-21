What Jason Momoa wants in an Aquaman sequel

AQUAMAN hasn't even opened in Aussie cinemas yet, but it's already a box office hit overseas.

The Gold Coast-filmed blockbuster has already made back its budget, and then some, in China and it's only just opening in the US today.

Star Jason Momoa is contracted to do one more DCEU movie, and while a sequel is not official confirmed yet talks about an Aquaman 2 have begun according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Finishing off his promotional tour here in Australia this week, Momoa told NewsRegional he's ready to dedicate a few more years of his career to Arthur Curry.

Jason Momoa takes a selfie with fans at the Australian premiere of Aquaman. Picture: Nigel Hallett

"He's a phenomenal character to play," he said. "He's flawed; I love that about him. I think what's great about him is his humanity and his empathy are what make him an amazing superhero. But that also comes with challenges too. He's not Superman perfect.

"I would like to see him be the king and maybe he could not know what to do with it. (He could) abuse it, and he could also be great with it. He's got to learn how to be a king. It doesn't come overnight; you don't just put the thing on and all of a sudden you're a king.

"I'm interested in family...finding out where me and my brother (Orm, played by Patrick Wilson) go, getting deeper with my mother (Nicole Kidman) and Mera (Amber Heard) and definitely some stuff with my father (Temuera Morrison)."

Aquaman/Arthur Curry (played by Jason Momoa) faces off with his ambitious half-brother King Orm (Patrick Wilson).

He recently told Collider he would love to see his Justice League co-stars Ezra Miller (The Flash) and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) appear in an Aquaman sequel.

"I absolutely love Ezra; he's like family to me," he said. "Flash and Wonder Woman would be my first two (choices)."

Momoa's children visited him on set during filming last year and he waited to watch the film for the first time with them at the Los Angeles premiere. The father-of-two said he sees Aquaman as a family film with a strong core message.

"I love (the message) in the movie that the people around you are what make you the king and what make you strong," he said.

"Aquaman doesn't really believe in himself; it's his family and this woman (who do).

"It's about surrounding yourself with beautiful people who believe in you and see your true powers that maybe you don't see."

Aquaman opens in cinemas on Boxing Day.