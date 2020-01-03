Menu
Aurukun has calmed down after the New Year’s Day riots. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
News

What it’s like in town after riots, houses set on fire

by Grace Mason
3rd Jan 2020 11:57 AM
POLICE say all remained quiet on the Western Cape York front overnight as the dust settles on a major riot in Aurukun.

Multiple extra officers remain in the Western Cape York community investigating an alleged murder of a 37-year-old man and the subsequent riot which involved up to 250 people.

Six homes were gutted by fire and a further two suffered significant damage, while dozens of people also descended on and damaged the airport.

One of the houses destroyed during riots in Aurukun on New Year.
Police had held fears yesterday the issues may re-intensify overnight, but Far North police Supt Geoff Sheldon said nothing of significance had occurred.

Extra officers could be based in the community for several weeks investigating the various offences which occurred after the 37-year-old man's death.

Two teenage males, aged 17 and 18, have been charged with his murder and remanded in custody.

Sunset over the Watson River mouth at Aurukun. Police say all remained quiet overnight after rioting on New Year’s Day. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
