Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Horror crash scene draws residents in mourning
Crime

What happened when teen driver was found

by Danielle O’Neal
27th Jan 2021 3:54 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man who crash-tackled a teenager minutes after he allegedly killed two pedestrians with a stolen car said he had no idea of the terrible tragedy that had unfolded streets away.

Kingston Ave resident Adam Lauriston said he spotted a teenager in his courtyard around 5.30pm.

"I had no idea what had happened," he said.

Adam Lauriston found a teenager accused of killing a couple in a horrific crash at Alexandra Hills in his court yard. Picture: John Gass
Adam Lauriston found a teenager accused of killing a couple in a horrific crash at Alexandra Hills in his court yard. Picture: John Gass

"It wasn't until after I was walking back that my neighbour grabbed me and (told me two people had been killed)."

Mr Lauriston said the teenage boy had been in his courtyard and ran down Kingston Ave.

"A neighbour came out and pulled me off of him and then cops arrived about 10 minutes later."

Matty Field and Kate Leadbetter died after being hit by an allegedly stolen car at Alexandra Hills on Tuesday.
Matty Field and Kate Leadbetter died after being hit by an allegedly stolen car at Alexandra Hills on Tuesday.

Mr Lauriston and a neighbour detained the teenager until police arrived.

"I stood there and just explained to him [not to leave] … so he just sat there and didn't move anymore really," he said.

He said the teenager appeared confused.

The scene of the crash on Finucane Rd at Alexandra Hills on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Steve Pohlner
The scene of the crash on Finucane Rd at Alexandra Hills on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Steve Pohlner

Mr Lauriston said when police arrived, they described the nearby crash scene as "the worst thing we've seen in a long time".

"At the end of the day, it's up to the court to do their job now."

Flowers at a makeshift where a couple walking their dog were hit and killed on Tuesday. Picture: Dan Peled/NCA NewsWire
Flowers at a makeshift where a couple walking their dog were hit and killed on Tuesday. Picture: Dan Peled/NCA NewsWire


Originally published as What happened when teen driver was found

More Stories

court crime editors picks fatal crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paramedics rush to scene of Esk rollover

        Premium Content Paramedics rush to scene of Esk rollover

        News A man has been transported to hospital with serious injuries following a vehicle rollover. DETAILS:

        Climate cost: State’s disaster bill to hit $60b a year

        Premium Content Climate cost: State’s disaster bill to hit $60b a year

        News Climate change to cost Queensland $60b every year by 2038

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        Somerset celebrates dedication and commitment with awards

        Premium Content Somerset celebrates dedication and commitment with awards

        Community Patti Jaenke was named 2021 Somerset Citizen of the Year and Vaani Bhatt the Young...