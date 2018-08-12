‘Stop hating on the Honey Badger’

IT'S exactly one week until our favourite franchise gets another go around - and by now you've all heard of Nick 'The Honey Badger' Cummins.

The Honey Badger is a bit of a different sort, all far-out sayings and family values wrapped up in a bundle of overgrown curls and washboard abs.

But the reception to our newest addition has been lukewarm … it seems the ladies aren't into our latest TV love interest.

Girlfriends, I am not OK with this.

As a long time Bachelor franchise lover, I am personally stoked that they finally found us a guy with personality. Tim was hot, Blake was dodgy, Sam was pretty, Richie fell flat and Matty J was about as exciting as your next door neighbour's cat. Now we have Nick. A tall (I know how you ladies love that), successful, decent-hearted Aussie bloke. So why all the negative talk? Let's discuss …

Granted, he’s not your typical Bachelor. But under that hair is a top bloke (and washboard abs). Picture: Christian Gilles

THE LOOK

Despite being partial to a moustache myself (Tom Selleck 4 LIFE) I can understand why there are people out there not happy to be dating a lip tickler. Throw in an '80s mop top - also a deal-breaker for many a lass out there - and I do see why some women appear less than excited.

I'm going to share a secret with you now so lean in: It's. Just. Hair.

Yep. Removable, reshapeable and regrowable. Tell me, gorgeous and diverse women of Australia, why aren't we able to see past a dodgy moustache? We're not that shallow, are we?

And if you're the lucky lass who gets a bit of face time with this great human and still can't see past the flavour saver? Why not take your objectifying a step further and ask our new TV friend to remove his shirt - I doubt you'll be noticing his coiff when there's a solid set of washboard abs staring straight at your face.

THE ATTITUDE

The first video dropped by our charming Bachelor started with this.

"G'day, I'm Nick Cummins and I agree with you, I'm probably not the best looking Bachelor you've ever had, I don't have a jaw that can cut a cake, I don't have a tan of mahogany seal. It's pretty clear I'm not your standard Bachelor and nor would I want to be."

I think we can all agree the sexiest thing about a man is confidence. And while the above self-deprecating statement may make it appear that this guy is down on his looks - make no mistake, he is 100 per cent happy with who he is, mouth brow and all. Being with a guy who is happy in his own life makes for an awesome relationship - you do your thing, he does his - and you come together to support each other along the way.

Cummins is just a regular Aussie bloke … Picture: Ten



As for all the calls of 'bogan' I'm hearing, that's the one thing viewers loved most about Sophie Monk's season - so why the double standard here? If it's because of the peculiar type of slang the Honey Badger is so fond of, we allowed Steve Irwin and Alf Stewart (and by some accounts, yours truly) as many dingoes and drongos and frogs in socks as their little hearts desired - and nobody loves them any less.

Nick is clearly a fun-loving guy who is out for an adventure. I don't know about you, but I'd prefer to watch that over a bunch of similar looking men from affluent suburbs talking about their office job and gym routine.

THE HEART

By all accounts Nick Cummins is a total sweetheart. One of eight children raised by a single father, he has always put family first. He gave up a successful career with the Wallabies (even if you don't know rugby - you do know Australia is the highest you can go) and transferred across the globe to play in a Japanese league - a move he confirmed was for the money. Money he gave to his family in support of two younger siblings with cystic fibrosis - and his father after he was diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer.

Money aside, he said the move meant he'd have more time to spend with his family. He explained in an interview with The Project: "Playing for the Wallabies is a massive thing, and it's something you dream about for so long, and when it finally happens, all the emotions that come through … To give that up, yeah, it's a no-brainer when it comes to family."

I'm sorry but if his career decision didn't move you in the slightest then you should probably see a doctor - you might not have a heart at all.

So there's the Honey Badger's neat little backstory - but what kind of Bachelor is he going to be? Let's face it, I don't know the guy from a bar of soap, but he also told The Project what kind of lady he is looking for - and I can't help but feel we've got a good one here folks.

"You can talk about hair colour and things like that - and that's all good for the eye, but it doesn't really last. And you've got to go off vibes, I reckon."

Because just like the rest of us, Nick Cummins is more than we see on the outside - so let's end the judgement girls.

We're better than that.

- Stefanie Jackson is whimn.com.au's social media editor, a lover of love who you'll find swooning over everything from glitter eyeliner to pink mules - or crying at the latest viral video. Continue the conversation on Twitter @stefmjackson

- This article originally appeared on www.whimn.com.au and has been republished here with permission.