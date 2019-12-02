What can happen if you refuse to tell police your name

NO NAME: Adrian Gates pleaded guilty to two charges after it was alleged he refused to tell police his name.

AN ARGUMENT that broke out across two properties in Churchable began to spiral when Adrian Gates “refused to tell police his name”.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro told the Gatton Magistrates Court that police arrived at a property on Gatton Esk Rd after midnight on November 3, after being tipped off about a disturbance by a member of the public.

When police arrived, they saw “persons yelling and posturing aggressively at each other”.

“The defendant was asked his name but refused and denied being involved in anything,” Sgt Molinaro said.

Moments later, another person involved in the disturbance told police they had been assaulted by the 39-year-old.

Sgt Molinaro said police asked again for Gates’ name but were denied, and asked why the information was needed.

When police tried to arrest Gates, he resisted.

“He was told to put his hands behind his back so he could be cuffed and (Gates) initially started to comply,” Sgt Molinaro said.

“But then has started to move his hands around and refused to put them behind his back.”

Though Gates pleaded guilty to a charge of contravening police direction and one charge of obstructing police, his lawyer argued the situation was not quite as police had described it.

“They asked him for his name at which time he gave them his name but he was asked again a few minutes later — where he asked why he had to give his name again,” Gates’ lawyer said.

“Regarding the arrest, my client did put his hands behind his back but he was quite upset about being arrested considering the circumstances.”

Magistrate Graham Lee told Gates he could see things had gotten a bit “out of hand”.

“You got a bit upset but next time just try to comply — even if you’ve already given your name, just give it again,” Mr Lee said.

Gates was fined $400. No conviction was recorded.