Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young talks to the media at the COVID press conference in Seventeen Mile Rocks. Picture: NCA NewsWire / John Gass
Health

What Brisbane lockdown means for Lockyer, Somerset region

Ali Kuchel
29th Mar 2021 2:44 PM
As Greater Brisbane plunges into lockdown at 5pm tonight, it doesn’t mean the Lockyer Valley won’t be affected by the three-day forced shutdown.

As of 5pm tonight (Monday), anyone from the Lockyer Valley or Somerset region who has been in the Greater Brisbane area since March 20, is required to follow the lockdown restrictions.

It means people who visited the area must stay at their homes, and are only allowed out for essential services, including grocery shopping, exercise, medical appointments, and essential work.

What it means for Lockyer Valley and Somerset

  • Business as usual but masks to be worn when social distancing can’t be achieved, inside and public transport
  • Anyone who went into Greater Brisbane since March 20 to isolate for three days
  • Lockyer shops will still be open
  • No need for panic shopping

Premier Anastasia Palaszczuk said 10 new coronavirus cases were confirmed overnight, six being overseas acquisitions and four community transmissions.

From the four community transmissions, two were known cases and the remaining two are under investigation.

Ms Palaszczuk declared Greater Brisbane a hotspot and asked other states and territories to do the same.

“There are now more community transmissions and these people have been out and about in the community – that is now a concern to Queensland Health,” she said.

“We will have to go into a three-day lockdown. It is the UK strain and it is highly infectious.”

The premier said the three-day lockdown was needed to avoid a longer lock down.

“We’ve seen what has happened in other countries, I don’t want to see that happen in Queensland an I don’t want it to happen in Australia,” she said.

Where you can get tested in the Lockyer/Somerset

Gatton: Sullivan and Nicolaides, 7am to 4pm Monday to Friday. No booking required

Laidley: Sullivan and Nicolaides, 7am to noon, 12.3-pm to 3.15pm Monday to Friday. No booking required

Lowood: Sullivan and Nicolaides, 7am to 3pm Monday to Friday. No booking required

Fernvale: Sullivan and Nicolaides, 6.30am to 2.30pm Monday to Friday. No booking required.

Kilcoy: Kilcoy Hospital, 9am to 10am, Monday to Thursday. No booking required.

Kilcoy: Sullivan and Nicolaides, 7am to noon Monday to Thursday, 7am to 9am Friday. No booking required.

