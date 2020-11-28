Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Bororen man threw water at a police officer while acting disorderly at a Miriam Vale pub.
A Bororen man threw water at a police officer while acting disorderly at a Miriam Vale pub.
Crime

‘What are you looking at, missy?’: Drunken man to cop

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
28th Nov 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:41 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A BOROREN man caused a nuisance at a pub before he threw water from a bottle onto a police officer

Police were called to a pub at Miriam Vale on October 30, at 9.30pm, to reports of a man acting disorderly and in an intimidating manner to the point where one patron left.

Wayne Lesley Clay had already been cut off from bar service when police arrived.

An officer spoke to the 45-year-old before he yelled out "what are you looking at, missy?"

Clay began swearing and said he wanted to go to the toilet.

He walked through the door and yelled "f---" at the top of his lungs.

Clay then flung water from a bottle and onto the officer.

Clay continued to act disorderly until he was handcuffed.

He pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 24 to assaulting a police officer and drunk or disorderly conduct.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said her client had gone to the pub for a few drinks but did not remember what happened.

"When I read the facts out he was embarrassed," she said.

She said Clay normally did not behave in this way and had been attending a psychologist.

Clay was fined $400 and ordered to pay $600 compensation for the assault.

No conviction was recorded.

 

Read more Gladstone court cases:

Drug offender's 'weak' moment

'I messed up': P plater says drug offence 'opened her eyes'

Former truck driver protests drug testing condition

drunk or disorderly gladstone assault police gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HOT SPOTS: Lockyer's worst streets for break-ins, theft

        Premium Content HOT SPOTS: Lockyer's worst streets for break-ins, theft

        News ARE you worried about break-ins and theft in your area? New data from the Queensland police reveals hot spots in the Lockyer Valley. We list the most common places for...

        Qld economy lags but jobs bounce back

        Premium Content Qld economy lags but jobs bounce back

        News Shut state trails all but locked-down Victoria in pandemic recovery

        VOTE NOW: Lockyer, Somerset's best real estate agents

        VOTE NOW: Lockyer, Somerset's best real estate agents

        Opinion Here's the list of the region's best real estate agents.

        Laidley student urges youth to ‘care’ about local politics

        Premium Content Laidley student urges youth to ‘care’ about local politics

        Education A senior high school student says youth, although they can’t vote yet, should care...