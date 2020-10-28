Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have released photographs of clothing in a bid to identify a man whose body was found earlier this month. Can you help?
Police have released photographs of clothing in a bid to identify a man whose body was found earlier this month. Can you help?
Crime

Police seek help to identify human remains

by Cormac Pearson
28th Oct 2020 8:04 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are seeking help from the public to try and identify the body of a man discovered on Brisbane's southside earlier this month.

The body of a man, who is thought to be aged between 25 and 40 was found at Stretton Wetlands by a gardening contractor at 8am on Friday, October 2.

 

One of the items of clothing left behind from a body found in Stretton.
One of the items of clothing left behind from a body found in Stretton.

A crime scene was declared, butpolice believe the death was not suspicious.

They are yet to identify the body.

The date of the death is currently undetermined but could've happened up to five years ago.

Police believe the person is possibly a male with Asian characteristics between 164cm to 171cm tall and 25 to 45 years of age.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police.

Originally published as Wetlands mystery: Police seek help to identify remains

body death police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Millions owed: Qld’s biggest construction company collapses

        Premium Content Millions owed: Qld’s biggest construction company collapses

        Business Queensland’s construction industry has been battered by COVID and widespread uncertainty, and now some of the biggest company liquidations can be exposed.

        Woman collides with pole on Warrego Hwy

        Premium Content Woman collides with pole on Warrego Hwy

        News A WOMAN has been taken to hospital following a traffic accident on the highway.

        Candidates reveal what they will do for Lockyer if elected

        Premium Content Candidates reveal what they will do for Lockyer if elected

        Politics WANT to know what the candidates will do if they are elected? Here’s their...

        Woman taken to watchhouse, banned from visiting local pubs

        Premium Content Woman taken to watchhouse, banned from visiting local pubs

        News A WOMAN has been busted by police at a local watering hole, and told not to return...