Wet weekend forecast for region

MUCH awaited rain is on its way to the Lockyer Valley and Somerset with up to 160mm forecast for the region.

An upper trough in the south of the state will bring storms and rain whilst driving re-formed tropical cyclone Owen down the state.

Both systems are predicted to produce much-needed rain in south east Queensland.

Presently, TC Owen is a category three system sitting in the Western Gulf, but is expected to make landfall tomorrow evening.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Adam Woods said it would then move inland through the south east across the weekend.

"This upper trough is steering the cyclone and dragging it down to the south east," he said.

Gatton could receive between 25mm and 50mm of rain tomorrow as a result of the upper trough.

Forecasts for Saturday reduce to 8mm to 15mm but will increase on Sunday when TC Own tracks into the south east bringing a possible 35mm to 70mm.

The tail end of TC Owen could leave 8mm to 25mm of rain on Monday.

"There is some rain on the way for the farmers," Mr Wood said.

"There is some good amounts of rainfall (predicted) but there is still some uncertainty about Owen's track."

TC Owen is following a similar pathway to TC Oswald, which caused devastating floods in 2013.