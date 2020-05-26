Wet weather damage bill to exceed $3 million

Flood damage repairs in the Somerset region are expected to cost in excess of $3 million. FILE IMAGE

WITH coronavirus still at the forefront of most people’s minds, it’s easy to forget that our regions are still recovering from a myriad of other disasters.

Prolonged drought and unprecedented bushfires were followed by heavy rains and flash flooding in February, which caused lasting damage to roads and infrastructure yet to be repaired.

The damage includes washouts to culverts and road formations, the erosion of pavement, silt and debris across roads and table drains, and damage to stormwater structures.

In the Somerset Region, a recent report totalled the cost of repairing the damages at about $3 million.

The $3m figure doesn’t include the cost of the emergency repair works that were carried out during the rain events to keep communities connected.

“The emergency works carried out during the event often involved crews performing night works to close roads and erect warning signage,” Mr Young said.

“The works to clean up and tidy roads so they’re safe and usable have largely been completed. This has allowed most communities to start their recovery and function as normal again.”

Following the emergency works, council officers assessed the damage, identifying about 450 separate issues throughout the region that required more significant restoration.

The Somerset Council had lodged four separate applications for Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements, and received advice back on three of four submissions, totalling $1.652 million.

Mr Young said the plan was to have works completed ahead of the next storm season.

“We expect tenders and wet hire for work to begin in June,” he said.

“Restoration works may take up to six months, however, the intention is to have them completed as soon as possible.”

The areas identified by council as being in need of restoration works include Mt Stanley, Avoca Vale, Linville, Moore, Colinton, lvory Creek, Harlin, Gregors Creek, Scrub Creek, Fulham, Toogoolawah, Biarra, Eskdale, Glen Esk, Kingaham, Monsildale, Sheep Station Creek, Mount Kilcoy, Sandy Creek, Woolmar, Crossdale, Bryden, Mt Beppo, and Coal Creek.

