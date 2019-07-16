Wet turf stumps play following venue swap

CRICKET: Substantial rain on the Gold Cast resulted in the Gold Coast Gold and Lockyer over 60's match being transferred to drier terrain at Tweantin.

But the move wasn't a bonus, in fact it was saturated and very difficult to run on.

This of course affected both sides, because the ball just stopped as soon as it hit the ground.

The power hitting of Brad Hines got Lockyer off to a great start, but on his retirement at 40 off 31 balls the innings lost its momentum.

Lockyer then struggled to 9 for 161 off 45 overs.

In reply, SSCG fell to four for 37 against some good bowling, but Rob Mair and Tony Watson took their chances and took the game away from Lockyer.

Both batsmen retired, and the next wicket fell at 120, from which point Adrian Knell and Len Chemello put on a 43 run partnership to win the game for SSCG. Col Taylor, Ian and Warren Kimlin and Ken Bennett all bowled well.

Lockyer Veteran Cricket's Col Taylor. Contributed

Lockyer skipper Col Taylor said the standard of umpiring in this game left a lot to be desired.

"Poor decisions affected both sides, but some decisions severely impacted on Lockyer's chances of winning when they were in a position to do so,” he said.

Brad Hines and Rob Mair were both named man of the match.

In the over 50s, Gold Coast Green won the toss, and started solidly at one for 30, but with tight bowling by Randall Olm they were three for 60 after 15 overs.

From there, GCG then batted with great resolve, with three of their middle order scoring above 40 runs.

Lockyer bowlers tried hard but were unable to sustain line and length and mount any real pressure in the extremely windy conditions.

After 30 overs, GCG were 4 for 133 and finished with an impressive 6 for 225. Randall Olm with two for 24 off nine overs was the pick of the bowlers.

The highlight of the Lockyer innings was that Lockyer did bat the 45 overs, Michael Scheiwe hitting an unbeaten 36 and Randall Olm hitting a solid 35. Lockyer three for 37 at the 15th over and progressed at a steady rate to finish with eight for 138 at the 45th over.

Lockyer skipper Gary Rule said he has lost every toss this season, and this has meant that Lockyer are always chasing totals.

He said it was frustrating for himself and the team, but it was good to see new players coming into the squad.