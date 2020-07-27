Wet conditions prove too much for Lockyer/Ipswich cricketers

Lockyer/Ipswich bowler Randall Olm prepares to deliver in the wet conditions at Gatton.

Lockyer/Ipswich bowler Randall Olm prepares to deliver in the wet conditions at Gatton.

By Mike Nowlan

LOCKYER/Ipswich struggled to handle the tricky conditions in their latest veterans cricket loss at Gatton.

Chasing Brisbane White's 2/207 off 45 overs, Lockyer Ipswich were bowled out for 92 in the over-50's Division 2 match at Cahill Park.

In the second match of the season, the game was played in rainy weather on a well prepared pitch that was going to get wet throughout the day.

The outfield was damp and the weather started to drizzle as the Brisbane openers made a patient start seeing off some tidy bowling by new player Steven Lewis and veteran Peter Severns.

The first wicket fell in the 10th over after a quick runout at the bowlers end by bowler Brian Olsen.

The score of 1/22 became 2/47 by the 17th over with the Brisbane batsmen playing patiently.

The Lockyer/Ipswich fielding was splendid and supported the bowlers well. However, the home side failed to take wickets as a fine batting display by G. Doyle (50), G Morton (50), A Watson (39) and W Dillon (28) were all not out by the end of the innings.

Even with a change of ball at the 27th over the bowlers had little more response.

Lewis returned the best figures of 1/21 off nine overs.

When Lockyer/Ipswich batted after lunch, the sky was starting to clear but the wicket had become wet and was soft.

The Brisbane bowlers showed great control with S Kruger displaying a man-of-the-match display with 4/19.

Brad Hines was a lusty hitter with a quick 39 that was well above the required run rate at 2/50 in the ninth over.

The patience displayed by the Brisbane batsmen could not be replicated and the wickets continued to fall at a steady rate.

Only Hines and Ian Sipple reached double figures.

Cahill Park curator John Smith was thanked for allowing the game to go ahead on such a fine wicket.

Brisbane captain Geoff Doyle said that Lockyer/Ipswich had the worst of the conditions, both batting and bowling.

However, his team's effort highlighted how over-50 teams from the major centres are a cut above Lockyer/Ipswich.

Lockyer/Ipswich captain Gary Rule lamented his team's lack of partnerships again.

Big hitting opener Hines hit three sixes in one over to collect the Lockyer/Ipswich man-of-the-match award.