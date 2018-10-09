Wet and wild weather predicted for rest of the week

THUNDER STRUCK: The Bureau of Meteorology said the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions should brace for severe thunderstorms during the coming week.

THUNDER STRUCK: The Bureau of Meteorology said the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions should brace for severe thunderstorms during the coming week. Brandon Livesay

THE region could be set for a wet, windy and wild next few days.

The Bureau of Meteorology said the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions should brace for severe thunderstorms during the coming week.

Meteorologist Gordon Banks said most of the thunderstorm action would happen today.

"We're expecting thunderstorms to be scattered around (south east and southern Queensland) with severe storms in the mix as well, potentially large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding,” Mr Banks said.

"There's also a southerly change moving up, so all of those elements and a strong upper trough at that time will conspire to make Wednesday a pretty significant day, we think, for thunderstorms.”

On Thursday the southerly change is expected to bring cooler air, low cloud, showers and drizzle to Gatton and the temperature will drop nine degrees from the day before to 21.

"It will be a significant change and you'll probably feel it,” Mr Banks said.

"That continues on Friday and probably into parts of the weekend as well.

"It's going to be an interesting week.”

The forecast comes after parts of the region received some welcome rain over the weekend.

We asked our readers how much rain they had over the weekend:

Kyrsten Heavey: 60mm (Plainland)

Sandy Killeen: 72mm (Regency Downs)

Tara McNicol: 68mm (Glenore Grove)

Andrew Knudsen: 60mm (Glenore Grove)

Ammie Gorton: 36mm (Morton Vale)

Chrissy Heinonen: 58mm (Kensington Grove)

Kristen Jeffrey: 59mm (Plainland)

Rosie O'Brien: 17mm (Esk)

Zoe Sedgwick: 23mm (Gatton)