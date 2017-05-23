Wet and mud doesn't stop the Glamorgan Vale team

STATE CHAMPS: Glamorgan Vale showjumper Stuart Jenkins and Fairview Aliquidam won the Queensland State Showjumping Championships at the Gympie Show.

SHOWJUMPING: Most horses have a few extra years' experience jumping difficult courses, but that isn't stopping Stuart Jenkins' gelding Fairview Aliquidam.

Despite his young age, the chestnut is jumping above his years and experience, claiming honours in the Queensland State Championships, at the Gympie Show last week.

Competing in the rain and mud, the Glamorgan Vale duo were one of two combinations to jump two clear rounds.

They finished a second and a half quicker than their opponents to take the class title, which also doubled as the Topsy Bath Memorial.

"He has been going unbelievably... he just keeps turning up and wanting to do better and better,” Jenkins said.

"Graeme Watts was the course builder (and) he never builds a soft track.”

The pair also won the warm-up class the day prior.

"Gympie is generally one of our biggest agricultural shows for the year - on the jumping side of things,” Jenkins said.

"They have bigger classes in jumping height wise... you always like to go do Gympie and do well.”

Performing well is exactly what Jenkins and Fairview Aliquidam have been doing.

They recently claimed third in the Aquis Gold Cup and took honours in the Queensland State Country Championships at Warwick earlier this year.

This year has been Fairview Aliquidam's major competition season, having missed a number of shows last year.

"Unfortunately he missed a lot of this last year because he had an injury,” Jenkins said.

"I always thought he was a little bit short of a run from an experience point of view because he is only nine and hasn't jumped a lot of the big tracks.”

Jenkins said it was about the horse jumping the best he could.

"We're just trying to keep doing a few big shows so he doesn't lose fitness and form, but not jumping too often,” he said.

The duo will take on the Bundaberg Show next week.