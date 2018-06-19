Tigers approve plan for Farah return: report

JUST 18 months after his departure, Robbie Farah could be back at Concord in the coming days after the Wests Tigers reportedly approved a plan to bring the veteran hooker back to the club.

It was reported yesterday the Tigers had given the green light to a proposal from coach Ivan Cleary at a board meeting on Monday night to sign Farah for the remainder of the 2018 season.

For Farah to return to the Wests Tigers, his current club South Sydney must release him from the final few months of his contract which expires at the end of the season.

A sticking point for the Rabbitohs could be the fact that they don't have a quality back-up No.9 option for Damien Cook, but it's previously been reported Souths wouldn't stand in Farah's way if he found a new club before the June 30 deadline.

Due to the blistering form of Cook which has seen him earn a NSW berth, Farah's made just two NRL appearances for the Rabbitohs this year spending the rest of his time playing for the club's Intrust Super Premiership team North Sydney.

The hooking role at the Tigers has been an issue for Cleary for most of the year with the coach using a host of players in the position.

Pita Godinet started the season in the No.9 jumper, but since then the likes of Elijah Taylor, Jacob Liddle and Matt McIlwrick have also featured.

Having already secured the immediate services of fullback Moses Mbye, the Tigers' spine has the possibility of looking completely different for their round 16 game against Canberra at Leichhardt Oval.