Western Transport reunion rolls into Gatton

MORE THAN 250 guests from around the country gathered today at Gatton's Old Transport Museum for the Western Transport Bi-Annual Reunion.
Reunion organiser Graham McVein said the event was important for the Transport Industry.
"It shows it's a brotherhood,” he said.
"Past and present workers and descendants of those passed are here to renew old friendships and honour their relatives.
"We are also celebrating Western Transport's 80 anniversary today.”
A highlight of the event was a twin steer Mack Trident Elite with 535 HP on display out the front of the Old Transport Museum.
