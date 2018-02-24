Western Transport reunion rolls into Gatton

REUNITED: Dennis Sheiwe, Reg Duffy and Peter Harrington checked out the Twin Steer Mack Trident Elite on display at the 2018 Western Transport Bi-Annual Reunion at the Old Transport Museum in Gatton on Saturday.

REUNITED: Dennis Sheiwe, Reg Duffy and Peter Harrington checked out the Twin Steer Mack Trident Elite on display at the 2018 Western Transport Bi-Annual Reunion at the Old Transport Museum in Gatton on Saturday. Francis Witsenhuysen

MORE THAN 250 guests from around the country gathered today at Gatton's Old Transport Museum for the Western Transport Bi-Annual Reunion.

Reunion organiser Graham McVein said the event was important for the Transport Industry.

"It shows it's a brotherhood,” he said.

"Past and present workers and descendants of those passed are here to renew old friendships and honour their relatives.

"We are also celebrating Western Transport's 80 anniversary today.”

A highlight of the event was a twin steer Mack Trident Elite with 535 HP on display out the front of the Old Transport Museum.