A-League newcomers appoint Mariners legend

John Hutchinson assistant coach of the Mariners talks to his team

A-LEAGUE newcomers Western Melbourne Group have announced former Central Coast Mariner John Hutchinson as an assistant coach for the club's inaugural season in the competition.

Victorian native Hutchinson joins the budding franchise from MLS outfit Seattle Sounders, where he spent the last two years honing his coaching skills with the club's United Soccer League side.

The 39-year-old spent 10 years playing for the Mariners, racking up 228 appearances and leading the club to their first championship in 2013.

Hutchinson is the second coaching appointment by the A-League's newest outfit, joining now former Bentleigh Greens boss John Anastasiadis on the staff.

"I'm a passionate Victorian who loves football and wants success. The community in Western Melbourne want hard workers who are committed to the club 100 per cent every day," Hutchinson said.

"That's what I am and that's what I'll be, 100 per cent committed to working every day to help the club become as successful as it can be. The hard work starts now.

"Hopefully my experience in Seattle, who have been one of the success stories off the pitch in the MLS, and my A-League experience will help the club. And I must say, building our own privately funded football-only stadium in Tarneit is a fantastic idea that will bring the community and club together."

Western Melbourne Group will join the A-League from the beginning of next season.