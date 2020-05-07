West Moreton thanks its staff

West Moreton Health has thanked their staff for all their hard work in serving the West Moreton region during the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Executive Dr Kerrie Freeman said West Moreton Health had reached a critical stage in its Covid-19 response.

"West Moreton region is one of the largest local government areas in the country to currently have no active cases, which is wonderful news and a testament to the work of our staff and partners, and the support we have received from the community," Dr Freeman said.

"West Moreton Health people answered the challenge of Covid-19 and readied our facilities, reorganised teams and adapted services.

"The community has done a great job of staying home and stopping the virus from spreading, and we hope we are starting to turn the tide on the pandemic.

"Health workers are not immune to the uncertainty and anxiety raised by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"They have families and their own health to consider, yet they come to work each day. During all the challenges, the response from staff has been amazing.

"We have also been overwhelmed by the messages of support from the community, including the Ipswich Hospital Foundation's Hero-Grams campaign which attracted many thank you messages directly to staff."

Dr Freeman said many staff and patients had adapted to new ways of providing and receiving care, such as increased used of virtual health tools like telehealth.

"While we talk a lot about frontline staff and non-frontline staff, when it comes to the COVID-19, the response from everyone, including trades and engineering, is critical because without the collaborative effort, the clinical care we provide simply would not be possible," she said.

The public can send messages of support to the Ipswich Hospital Foundation's Hero-gram page www.ihfoundation.org.au.