West Moreton racks up 100,000 COVID tests during pandemic

MORE than 100,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the West Moreton region – including the Lockyer Valley – since the virus began infecting Australia in January.

According to West Moreton Health, more than one in four West Moreton residents have been tested since January 1 – some of them several times.

The last person to test positive in the area was on September 15, and the last known case in the Lockyer Valley was a Carinya Karinity’s Aged Care in Laidley.

West Moreton Health chief operating officer Matthew Tallis said the milestone was achieved after several months of consistent hardwork.

Mr Tallis said the demand for testing had increased last week due to people returning from South Australia, where there had been an outbreak.

“The outbreak in some parts of South Australia is a reminder we must remain vigilant and continue to practice good hygiene and social distancing,” he said.

The 100,000 tests were carried out at West Moreton Health Clinics, the region’s three PHN clinics, temporary clinics run by the Mater Private Hospital Springfield and the Queensland Ambulance Service as well as general practitioners and private pathology labs.