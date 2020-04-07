West Moreton follows statewide coronavirus trend

NO MORE: It has been five days since any new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the region.

TWO cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the region, with one in the Lockyer Valley and one in the Somerset.

The patients are among 37 in the larger West Moreton health region – an area encompassing Ipswich, the Lockyer Valley, the Somerset, the Scenic Rim and some Brisbane suburbs.

Most of the region’s cases were detected in Ipswich with 27 patients and the remaining eight were detected in the Scenic Rim and Brisbane suburbs.

Information on the whereabouts of the region’s cases came after the Gatton Star put questions to Queensland Health and West Moreton Health about the locations of patients and which hospitals patients were being managed at.

West Moreton Health released the information on social media on Thursday afternoon but has not yet detailed where in the region the patients were from, nor age or gender of those diagnosed.

After climbing steadily for more than three weeks, the number of coronavirus patients in the West Moreton region has stabilised.

In the past five days – the period between Thursday and Monday – no new cases have been detected in the region.

The region’s most recent patient to be diagnosed was on April 1, which brought the region’s total to 37 – where it has remained until the time of print.

The stability is similar statewide, with only 23 new cases detected across Monday and Sunday throughout Queensland.

The state’s health minister Steven Miles pinned the downward trend on social distancing measures.

“We are trending down in terms of the number of positive results and that is because of the effectiveness of the measures we’ve put in place,” Mr Miles said.

“The closing of our international and domestic borders, the restrictions on social distancing — requiring people to not leave their homes unless it is essential — on top of the incredible effort of our health staff together.”