Menu
Login
News

Wesfarmers gets nice little profit from mine sale

Wesfarmers Curragh. Photo Meghan Kidd / CQ News
Wesfarmers Curragh. Photo Meghan Kidd / CQ News Meghan Kidd
Troy Kippen
by

WESFARMERS has revealed to shareholders that it expects a $110 million post-tax profit from the sale of its Curragh coal mine in the Bowen Basin.

A post-tax profit on sale of approximately $110 million, subject to finalisation, will be included in Wesfarmers' 2018 full-year results, the company said in a statement.

Wesfarmers purchased the coal mine in 2000.

RELATED STORY: US coal giant snaps up Bowen Basin mine for $700M

>> CLICK HERE TO GET THE LATEST NEWS ON BOWEN BASIN DELIVERED TO YOUR EMAIL

That company announced late last year it has sold the mine to Coronado Coal Group, a US metallurgical coal business, for $700 million.

Under the condition of the sale, Coronado will pay Wesfarmers 25 per cent of Curragh's export coal revenue generated above the coal price1 of $US145 per tonne for two years.

Topics:  curragh coal mine mine sale mining profit wesfarmers

Mackay Daily Mercury

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Ken and Annie's music campout rocks on

Ken and Annie's music campout rocks on

Ken and Annie are back at Toogoolwah for their second music campout

Women's football growing at Gatton Redbacks

ALL SMILES: Gatton Redbacks players Tahlia Sudhaus, Carley Logan and Dawn Jackwitz.

The Gatton Redbacks have two senior women's sides.

Councillor ready to fight for our region

EXCITING OPPORTUNITY: Cr Janice Holstein is excited to take on the role of chair of the RDA Ipswich and West Moreton committee.

Lockyer Valley councillor takes on new role

Fernvale Amazons go from strength to strength in 2018

HAND UP: Leela Henry-Mo'unga and Helena Armstrong-Ravula at the Fernvale Amazons season launch.

The netball club launched their 2018 season.

Local Partners