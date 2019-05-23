Menu
Login
News

Wesfarmers' $776m Kidman bid to go to vote

23rd May 2019 10:07 AM

Kidman Resources shareholders will vote on Wesfarmers' $776 million takeover offer in August after the lithium miner entered into a scheme implementation deed with the WA-based conglomerate.

The companies say Wesfarmers has completed its due diligence and that Kidman's directors and its major shareholders all support the cash offer of $1.90 per share, which represents a 47.3 per cent premium to the price prior to the proposal's announcement.

"We are extremely proud of the hard work and achievements of all our staff and the significant progress we have made to date in developing the Mt Holland Lithium Project," Kidman chief executive Martin Donohue said.

bid kidman kidman station property vote wesfarmers

Top Stories

    Satellite technology helps growers, graziers understand land

    Satellite technology helps growers, graziers understand land

    News SINCE he discovered the technology, Peter Scott has used the Long Paddock's ground cover forage reports, both inside and outside the classroom.

    Pig's outside pace leaves cods out of water

    Pig's outside pace leaves cods out of water

    News The win caused the Pigs to move up a position on the ladder.

    Young achiever inspired by nan

    Young achiever inspired by nan

    News Hayley has her sights set on gold medals.

    Car smashes through window at popular shop

    Car smashes through window at popular shop

    Breaking The elderly driver has been transported to hospital