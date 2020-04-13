Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
DANGER: Hoons have turned a quite rural road into the racetrack, and a resident is warning it’s just a matter of time before someone if killed. Photo: Cade Mooney
DANGER: Hoons have turned a quite rural road into the racetrack, and a resident is warning it’s just a matter of time before someone if killed. Photo: Cade Mooney
News

‘We’re waiting for the crash’: Road turned into racetrack

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
13th Apr 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LAIDLEY retiree has pleaded with hoons to slow down along her quiet street, saying it’s just a matter of time before someone is killed.

Shirley Mohr has lived on Whites Rd, Laidley, since Christmas 2018, and said the road has always been used as a “racetrack” but it had become worse in recent weeks.

“The people – idiots – are coming around the corner and … they just floor it,” Shirley said.

“They are absolutely flying.”

With St Mary’s Primary School sitting on the corner of Whites Road and John St South, she worried for the safety of school kids and their parents.

“It is quite frightening when you’re hear somebody (fly past) and then you’re just waiting for the crash,” she said.

Shirley said she recognised a number of cars that were repeat offenders, and regularly sped dangerously along the road towards Forest Hill.

She said in recent weeks the number of cars speeding past on the 60km/h stretch had increased, and she believed it was because of changes to police practice due to coronavirus.

“I think since they’re not doing the breathalyser and then there’s not so many cars on the road – they just think ‘the cops aren’t going to catch me’,” she said.

Laidley Police officer-in-charge last week told the Gatton Star while police had ceased static random breathe tests, they were still out patrolling for hoons.

“We’re still out there doing what we normally do. We’re still identifying offenders … the community can feel assured that we’re still keeping them safe,” Sen Sgt Draheim said.

But he admitted there had been a number of drivers caught driving under the influence who had believed they wouldn’t be caught.

“I am worried that some of these people think that police just aren’t out there completing RBTs,” he said.

“We are still completing traffic work.”

Shirley has a simple message for the hoons.

“Just stick to the speed limits – have a little bit more consideration not just for yourself, but for other people as well,” she said.

If you have information about hooning activity, or any crime, contact PoliceLink on 131 444.

hoons laidley laidley police police
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SCHOOL’S OUT: Lockyer Year 12s to take classes online

        premium_icon SCHOOL’S OUT: Lockyer Year 12s to take classes online

        News How learning from home will impact Lockyer Valley seniors.

        Backpackers kicked out of caravan park during virus pandemic

        premium_icon Backpackers kicked out of caravan park during virus pandemic

        News Seven evicted from caravan park after flouting social distance rules

        Gatton business robbed twice in one week

        premium_icon Gatton business robbed twice in one week

        News The culprits climbed in through the smashed window a day later.

        A year in the pound: The dog who’s still waiting for a home

        premium_icon A year in the pound: The dog who’s still waiting for a home

        Pets & Animals The dog still waiting for love after a year in the shelter