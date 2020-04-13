‘We’re waiting for the crash’: Road turned into racetrack

DANGER: Hoons have turned a quite rural road into the racetrack, and a resident is warning it’s just a matter of time before someone if killed. Photo: Cade Mooney

A LAIDLEY retiree has pleaded with hoons to slow down along her quiet street, saying it’s just a matter of time before someone is killed.

Shirley Mohr has lived on Whites Rd, Laidley, since Christmas 2018, and said the road has always been used as a “racetrack” but it had become worse in recent weeks.

“The people – idiots – are coming around the corner and … they just floor it,” Shirley said.

“They are absolutely flying.”

With St Mary’s Primary School sitting on the corner of Whites Road and John St South, she worried for the safety of school kids and their parents.

“It is quite frightening when you’re hear somebody (fly past) and then you’re just waiting for the crash,” she said.

Shirley said she recognised a number of cars that were repeat offenders, and regularly sped dangerously along the road towards Forest Hill.

She said in recent weeks the number of cars speeding past on the 60km/h stretch had increased, and she believed it was because of changes to police practice due to coronavirus.

“I think since they’re not doing the breathalyser and then there’s not so many cars on the road – they just think ‘the cops aren’t going to catch me’,” she said.

Laidley Police officer-in-charge last week told the Gatton Star while police had ceased static random breathe tests, they were still out patrolling for hoons.

“We’re still out there doing what we normally do. We’re still identifying offenders … the community can feel assured that we’re still keeping them safe,” Sen Sgt Draheim said.

But he admitted there had been a number of drivers caught driving under the influence who had believed they wouldn’t be caught.

“I am worried that some of these people think that police just aren’t out there completing RBTs,” he said.

“We are still completing traffic work.”

Shirley has a simple message for the hoons.

“Just stick to the speed limits – have a little bit more consideration not just for yourself, but for other people as well,” she said.

If you have information about hooning activity, or any crime, contact PoliceLink on 131 444.