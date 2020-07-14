We’re still here: How to contact your journalists

DESPITE the print edition of the Gatton Star not arriving in your driveway each Wednesday morning, the local news still continues.

Since the Gatton newspapers ceased delivery last month, the team has still continued to hit the streets to bring readers local news.

More than ever, we are dedicated to keeping you informed of what’s happening in our wonderful regions.

If you’ve got a story to be told, or a news tip to share, here’s how you can contact the Gatton Star team.

ALI KUCHEL – EDITOR

Ali Kuchel, Gatton Star editor.

How to get in contact Ali:

Email: ali.kuchel@gattonstar.com.au

Phone: 5460 2211 or 0429 370 574

Social Media: follow Ali on Facebook here

EBONY GRAVEUR – JOURNALIST

Gaton Star journalist Ebony Graveur.

How to get in contact with Ebony

Email: ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au

Phone: 5460 2209