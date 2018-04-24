'We're here because of them'

REFLECTION: Laidley RSL Sub-Branch president Tom Barton tells of his time in the Royal Australian Air Force.

TOM Barton joined the Royal Australian Air force at the "ripe” old age of 29, in hope to join the soldiers serving in Vietnam where the war was raging on.

It was the early 70s and he had just finished his military training at the RAAF Base in Wagga Wagga, New South Wales.

"After that I was posted to No. 38 Squadron where we flew Caribous,” Mr Barton said.

"At the time No. 35 squadron was over in Vietnam, and the staff were rotating, so I was hopeful.

"Then blow me down, the war finished.”

During his career, Mr Barton was posted to several RAAF bases around Australia, in Richmond, Edinburgh, Amberley and Melbourne, and spent 10 weeks serving overseas with an attachment tour to Butterworth, in Penang.

"I started out as an air craftsman, then was promoted up to a leading corporal, sergeant, flight sergeant, and ended up as a warrant officer,” he said.

"My trade training when I finished was aircraft structural fitter. I loved the camaraderie of the Air Force, it takes a different type of person to be in the military... you have to accept a little bit of regimentation.”

Tom Barton (far top right) with his RAAF training team in 1972, in Wagga Wagga. CONTRIBUTED

The the best part about joining the Air Force for Mr Barton was meeting his wife, Lindy.

"She was an accounting machine operator when I was posted at Richmond in NSW.

"We've been married for 41 years next year.

"Marrying her is my greatest accomplishment and the secret to a happy marriage is definitely don't argue... let her get the story right.”

Retiring at the Amberley RAAF Base in December of 2001 marked the end of a 30- year and one day era for the Laidley local.

Following his retirement, the Bartons decided to settle in the Lockyer.

For the past four years, leading up to Anzac Day, in his role as President of Laidley RSL sub-branch, Mr Barton works hard to organise the Laidley dawn and day Anzac service, and spends many hours fundraising and selling badges alongside Lindy, who is the secretary.

"I have a keen interest in the veterans and the past members,” he said.

"You have to keep an organisation like the RSL going.”

He thanked the supporters who turn out to pay their respects each year.

"Last year there was about 2500 at the dawn service,” Mr Barton said.

"The tradition needs to be carried on, because if it wasn't for those servicemen 103 years ago, we wouldn't be here now. We're here because of them.”

Born in England on September 3, 1946, Mr Barton came over to Australia as a "ten pound pom” at age three, when his father took up work on the Victorian Railways. Several years later his father was tragically killed in a work accident on the railways.

"In turn I did my apprenticeship on the railways too,” he said.

"But not because of my father, because I hated school. I wear my medals on Anzac Day and also wear my father's medals. He served in the army in the Second World War in North Africa and France.”