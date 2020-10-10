NRL star's son quizzed by police over alleged sexual assault

Tristan Sailor of the Dragons

The son of NRL great Wendell Sailor is being questioned by police over an alleged sexual assault.

Tristan Sailor, an up and coming NRL player in his own right, was taken into custody on Saturday morning and is being questioned at Wollongong Police Station.

Police confirmed Sailor was arrested in relation to a report by a woman that she was sexually assaulted in southern Sydney last weekend.

"A search warrant has been executed at a home at Wollongong this morning at 7.40am," a NSW Police Force spokeswoman said

"A 22-year-old man has been arrested and taken to Wollongong police station."

The arrest is in relation to an ongoing investigation."

Originally published as Wendell Sailor's son quizzed by police over alleged sexual assault