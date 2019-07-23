Well earned win for Lockyer team

UNMATCHED: Graeme Zirbel was declared the Lockyer team's Man of the Match.

UNMATCHED: Graeme Zirbel was declared the Lockyer team's Man of the Match. Mike Howlan

ON SATURDAY, the Lockyer 1st Division over 60s cricket team took on their counterparts from the Sunshine Coast Gold at the Ropehill cricket grounds.

Both sides were under strength, but Lockyer captain Graham Bichel won the toss, and his decision to have his team bat first set the stage for a decisive Lockyer victory.

The home side batsmen made good use of the excellent batting conditions.

Graeme Zirbel retired on 40 off 56 balls, Andy Farley 41 off 47, and Graham Bichel 41 off 56 balls. Bruce Linnan was 23 not out when Lockyer finished on 5/197 after 45 overs. The visitors were unable to retaliate effectively, struggling to put partnerships together as the pressure took its toll.

Bill Hutcheson was the top scorer for SSCG, with 40 off 46 balls before SSCG were bowled out for 132.

Captain Bichel was pleased with the efforts of his fieldsmen and bowlers.

"They bowled to their field settings, and the fieldsmen supported the bowlers with three run outs,” he said.

Graeme Zirbel had the best bowling score of the Lockyer's side, and was made their Man of Match.