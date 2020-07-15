Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Whats On

Welcome back: Movie World rolls out the red carpet

by Jeremy Pierce
15th Jul 2020 10:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

MOVIE World has become the latest Gold Coast theme park to reopen to the public, with a cavalcade of superheroes welcoming guests as they arrive for the day.

Sea World, Paradise Country and Currumbin Wildlfe Sanctuary resumed trading last month.

Movie World's gates opened at 9.30am on Wednesday for the first time since March.

Movie World CEO Clark Kirby with staff ready to reopen the Theme Park. Picture Glenn Hampson
Movie World CEO Clark Kirby with staff ready to reopen the Theme Park. Picture Glenn Hampson

While the Queensland school holidays have already finished, interstate visitors outside COVID-19 hot spots are still enjoying the sunshine on the Gold Coast, leading to a steady stream of guests at Movie World.

Just down the road, Wet'n'Wild also resumed operations on Wednesday.

Dreamworld and sister park WhiteWater World are yet to announce reopening dates but officials expect them to be running ahead of the September holidays.

Originally published as Welcome back: Movie World rolls out the red carpet

More Stories

gold coast movie world theme parks whats on

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        92yo ‘terminators’ secret for defeating blokes on the green

        premium_icon 92yo ‘terminators’ secret for defeating blokes on the green

        Golf Most 92-year-olds don't play two rounds of golf a week, but that’s what June does, and she’s got a tip for staying out of trouble on the course.

        Fears for ‘safety’ of student bus stop at Plainland

        premium_icon Fears for ‘safety’ of student bus stop at Plainland

        News A dirt patch has been deemed ‘safe’ as a student bus zone.

        New options on cards after popular Gatton restaurant closes

        premium_icon New options on cards after popular Gatton restaurant closes

        Business It may be closing shop but Lockyer Valley foodies can still sink their teeth into...

        Baked treats and groceries: How fraudster used man’s paywave

        premium_icon Baked treats and groceries: How fraudster used man’s paywave

        Crime Anna Taipi in court over fraud and theft charges