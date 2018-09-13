Weeks of prison transfers set to continue despite protests

FOUR protesters arrested for blocking the road to the Southern Queensland Correctional Centre last Monday will front Gatton Magistrates Court on August, 24.

Charged with contravening police direction, the three women and one man who linked their arms through a white pipe delayed the transport of a prisoner in need of medical attention.

Queensland Corrective Services spokesperson said the groups actions were unacceptable.

"It is disappointing that the group delayed the transport of a prisoner requiring hospital treatment,” the spokesperson said.

It is said the pressure group were protesting the transfer of women prisoners to the facility, which previously housed men.

"SQCC was originally built as a women's prison, and has facilities designed to cater for the needs of women prisoners, including purpose-built medical facilities, and a mothers and babies unit,” the spokesperson said.

"Feedback from the women prisoners who have been transferred to SQCC has been positive- they appreciate the modern, purpose-built facilities and the increased access to health care, support services and vocational training, as well as having their own cells.”

As of September, 7 the correctional centre imprisoned 140 inmates in the 308 built-cell capacity.

The transfer of women prisoners had been a continual process over the last three weeks which is yet to be completed.

"(The) transfer of women into SQCC will continue for some weeks,” the spokesperson said.

"The transfer of men out of the facility was completed by the first week of August, and the prison was prepared for the arrival of women prisoners.”

It is believed the protesters are from outside the Lockyer Valley district.