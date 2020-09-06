WEEKLY WRAP UP: Major headlines you may have missed

THE Lockyer Valley recorded its first community-transmitted coronavirus case this week, which was discovered at a Laidley aged care facility.

The week has also been busy, with major highway plans revealed, and drunk drivers busted in court.

Here’s what happened this week around the region:

POSITIVE COVID-19 CASE DETECTED IN LOCKYER VALLEY

A coronavirus case has been detected in the Lockyer Valley.

THE Laidley aged care worker who has contracted coronavirus reportedly did not work directly with residents.

In a press conference on Thursday, Queensland Chief Health medical officer Jeannette Young said the staffer worked in a staff area with other workers who had contact with patients.

She praised Carinya Karinity’s staff for their handling of the situation.

MAJOR HIGHWAY TRUCK PAD UPGRADE, PLANS REVEALED

Plans for the road train facility on the Warrego Highway at Gatton.

PLANS have been revealed, detailing what the new road train truck stop on the Warrego Highway, near Gatton, will look like.

The transport department released the plans to the Gatton Star, showing how road trains will use the overpass to break down their loads before continuing onto Brisbane.

DRUNK DRIVER NABBED WAITING WHILE PASSENGER ‘VOMITS’

PULLING over to “let her partner vomit”, a driver soon discovered she, too, had too much to drink.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard a Lockyer woman had been parked on the side of Mulgowie Road, Mulgowie, when police turned up on May 6.

TOURIST CAUGHT GROWING 19 CANNABIS PLANTS AT GATTON HOME

A HORTICULTURE worker has landed in hot water after he was caught “exploring his skills” at his home in Gatton.

Tai-yu Chiu, 28, told police he had acquired marijuana seeds during a trip to Nimbin, when they found nearly 20 marijuana plants growing under his care.

WHY LOCKYER SCHOOL KIDS WERE VISITED BY RESCUE CHOPPER

SLSQ Westpac helicopter staff talk with Mount Whitestone State School students for Beach to Bush 2020. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL

A WESTPAC rescue helicopter isn’t what you’d expect to see flying across Mount Whitestone on a Tuesday morning – almost 200km from its base station.

It landed on Mount Whitestone State School’s oval, where surf lifesavers and rescue operators were greeted by the small school cohort.

Today, Surf Life Saving Queensland kicked off its Beach to Bush campaign – first stop – Mount Whitestone.

PHOTOS: CROWDS FLOCK TO TURF CLUB’S RACE DAY

Melinda Lavender, Melanie Rose, Stacey Kajewski, Rochelle Attrill and Kirsty Jackwitz at the Lockyer Valley Turf Clubs Tradies Race Day, Saturday, September 5, 2002. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL

SPECTATORS were capped at 500, and the Lockyer Valley Turf Club went close to securing that number in patrons.

The Tradie’s Race Day on Saturday drew crowds by the hundred, with all the usual racing attractions on offer.

WHY ALL LOCKYER RESIDENTS ARE GETTING A RATES BILL EXTENSION

SLOW mail delivery times have aided in a due date extension for Lockyer Valley rates levies.

At a special meeting on Tuesday, councillors agreed to extend the discount date and due date for payment of the first rates levy for the financial year.

Councillor Chris Wilson, who holds the finance portfolio, said the extension was necessary to allow ratepayers adequate time to take advantage of the discount period.

WHAT THRIFT SHOP REBRAND WILL MEAN FOR LAIDLEY COMMUNITY

LAIDLEY’S Blue Care thrift shop will undergo a face lift, opening as a new store tomorrow.

The popular thrift store will merge with Lifeline, joining its fleet of 120 Queensland shops.

From tomorrow, the second-hand shop will open as Lifeline Laidley, but will continue operating under the UnitingCare Queensland banner.

BREAKING: RESCUE HELICOPTER TASKED TO CRITICAL GATTON SCENE

A MAN in his 70s has been allegedly struck by a car in Gatton, tonight, in a hit and run.

Queensland police confirmed the man was hit by a car on Old College Road about 7.20pm.

