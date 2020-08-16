WEEKLY WRAP: Top headlines you may have missed out on

Thieves busted by children, superstars on the football field and plenty of new jobs announced with multiple projects across the region.

That’s just a few major headlines from the Lockyer and Somerset this week.

Here, we recap the major events of the week.

CHILD SPOTS THIEVES STEALING BIKES FROM SHED

THIEVES who stole three off-road motorbikes from a Lockyer Valley family were spotted by a child who saw the offenders rummaging in a shed.

They were seen loading three motorbikes, including two Honda CRF150s and a Sukuki JRat, into a vehicle and fled the scene when they realised they had been spotted.

Full story here

YOUNG FOOTBALLER INSPIRES WITH BIG HITS IN A-GRADE DEBUT

Oliver Bichel in action last season.

Oliver Bichel has proven he can tackle and score in A-Grade football, and it’s exactly what his coach is looking for.

Still in high school, the teenager had his second game of A-Grade footy with the Gatton Hawks this week, securing his first try and a series of heavy hits against his much larger and older opponents.

Full story here

THE SMALL TOWN WELCOMING A MASSIVE TOURISM BOOM

THERE’S more tourists in town visiting shops in the northern Somerset, according to a local business owner.

Josie Shennan, who operates Out There Cycling, says south east Queenslanders who would have booked overseas, or interstate travel are holidaying locally.

Full story here

THIEVES TARGET HIGH END CARS, USE THEM IN CRIMES

CAR thieves are targeting high-end vehicles and using them for criminal offences, Toogoolawah police have warned.

Sergeant John Cumner said it was difficult for offenders to steal vehicles without a set of keys.

Full story here

MISSING: FAMILY’S $3000 REWARD FOR SAFE RETURN OF LOVED DOGS

Patch and Serana, who went missing from their Withcott home on Christmas Eve morning.

CESCA McGuire has spent the past eight months searching for her two rescue dogs that vanished without a trace on Christmas Eve.

Patch and Serena, both staffy-cross dogs, were last seen at the McGuire’s Withcott property early on December 24.

Full story here

PRISON STAGE TWO DEVELOPMENT TO PROVIDE 900+ JOBS FOR REGION

HUNDREDS of jobs will be available when the Southern Queensland Correctional Precinct stage two construction starts.

John Holland was announced as the contractor to build the Lockyer Valley’s largest infrastructure and employment project.

Full story here

MAN DIES IN MORNING HIGHWAY TRAGEDY

Police are investigating the cause of a fatal crash on the Warrego Highway at Karalee early Thursday morning.

One man has died in a fatal crash on the Warrego Highway early Thursday morning.

The single vehicle incident was reported on the Warrego Highway at North Tivoli just after 4am.

Full story here

GATTON UNI DEVELOPS LIFESAVING TEST FOR HORSES

RESULTS from horse Hendra tests could be as quick as 40 minutes, new research has discovered.

At present, Hendra tests can take days to confirm results, but research by the University of Queensland is set to reduce waiting times.

Full story here

Thanks for reading stories provided by the Gatton Star.

Have a fab weekend, and a great next week.

Ali Kuchel – editor