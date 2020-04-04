WRAP-UP: 9 non-virus stories you may have missed this week

Your weekly wrap up of coroanvirus-free news from the Lockyer and Somerset.

IT'S easy to get wrapped up in coronavirus stories, which is why the Gatton Star has put together this list of local stories you may have missed this week.

From the editors desk (at home) stay safe, and we'll get through this together.

"WE'RE STILL IN DROUGHT"

AS supermarket shelves are stripped bare across the country, farmers are working hard to ensure Australians still get fresh food on their plate amid the panic, but a young Lockyer Valley farmer is speaking up to remind the public of one hard truth: the drought is far from broken and our farmers are still hurting.

CRIME'S MODERN MAKEOVER

WHEN a town's safety is at stake, some residents will do just about anything to protect their community.

That's why one Lockyer Valley trio fought to keep the town's neighbourhood watch group active, despite a drop in attendance at group meetings.

THE BEST PERSONAL TRAINER

WORKING with numbers might not lead many down the path to fitness. But for Amanda Friend, a career in accounting helped her launch a personal training business.

Five years later, ALF Health Fitness and Nutrition is thriving and Gatton Star readers have voted Amanda the region's best PT.

SOMERSET'S CHEAP FUEL

CHEAP petrol is available in the Somerset, if you know where to look.

While most service stations along the Warrego Highway between Plainland and Haigslea are charging an average of 119.9c/L for unleaded petrol, one servo is going against the grain.

TIGHT COUNCIL RACE

NEW results in the Lockyer Valley election race show Janice Holstein pulling ahead of David Neuendorf in a tight race for the final seat at council.

Official results on the Electoral Commission Queensland website have not been updated since Sunday.

CONFIDENT CANDIDATES

FOUR years ago, a 30-year-old candidate slipped into the Lockyer Valley Regional Council in fifth place, with 6.69 per cent of the vote.

This week, Chris Wilson surged ahead in his bid for re-election and presently holds more than 11 per cent of the vote with 62.69 per cent counted - leading the field by more than 1100 votes.

FORMER COUNCILLOR'S ADVICE

LOCAL state politician and former councillor Jim McDonald has issued some advice for new, and returning, councillors.

Mr McDonald served as a councillor in the Lockyer Valley council until he was elected as the MP for Lockyer in 2017.

KATHY MCLEAN RETIRES FROM COUNCIL

WHEN Kathy McLean walked into the council chambers last Wednesday, she did so for the last time.

The two-term councillor did not run in the 2020 council elections and is stepping back from public life.

LAIDLEY CRICKET PREMIERSHIP

CRICKET: The Laidley Bluedogs Cricket Club is the undisputed powerhouse of West Moreton cricket, with all three senior grades claiming premiership wins in this year's competition.

But despite the incredible achievement of three premiership teams, there's a sense of disappointment in the club, with the much-anticipated grand finals canned due to the virus.

