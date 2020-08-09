WEEKLY WRAP: Major headlines you may have missed

Sophie Litzow will be opening a new patisserie in Gatton called Tins & Trays. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL

CORONAVIRUS cases, speeding motorists and new business ventures are just a few headlines the Gatton Star team reported on this week.

Here’s some major headlines you may have missed.

EXCITING: NEW FANCY PATISSERIE COMING TO GATTON

GATTON is in for a sweet treat, with an upper-class patisserie under construction in the CBD.

At just 19, pastry chef Sophie Litzow aims to have her new business Tins & Trays operational by the end of the year in an old house she is renovating on Railway St.

Full story here

STAGE 4 LOCKDOWN WOULD CREATE ‘FRIGGIN MESS’ FOR BUSINESSES

THE Lockyer Valley’s economy would be a “frigging mess” if stage three or four coronavirus restrictions were implemented in Queensland, a leading businessman has said.

As Queenslanders wait with bated breath to see whether a second wave of COVID-19 will hit the sunshine state as it did in Victoria and New South Wales, business confidence is low and planning for the future, even short term, has been made near-impossible, according to Lockyer Chamber of Commerce, and Industry president Paul Emmerson.

Full story here

HOW A SCHOOL TURNED AN UNWANTED DOG INTO MOST LOVED STUDENT

Lowood State High School year 8 student Talija Sajkar, with Jackson the therapy dog, and deputy principal Sherree Soanes. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL

JACKSON isn’t your typical school student.

But his four legs, fluffy coat and slobbery smile make him the most loved member of the Lowood State High School community.

However, the black Labrador hasn’t had the easiest journey.

Full story here

POLICE CONFRONT SOMERSET PAIR WHO ‘REFUSED TO ISOLATE’

POLICE have issued a formal warning to two Fernvale residents who allegedly took to social media to cause panic in the community.

A 28-year-old woman and 31-year-old man who “don’t believe” in coronavirus made posts on Facebook groups suggested they may have contracted the virus but would not be isolating.

Full story here

MAYOR SLAMS ‘SELFISH’ BEHAVIOUR THAT COULD LEAD TO OUTBREAK

Tanya Milligan, Lake Apex, regional hospital plan

LOCKYER mayor Tanya Milligan has labelled the Brisbane women who allegedly lied on their return to Queensland border declarations as “exceptionally disappointing” and “selfish-type behaviour”.

Speaking with the Gatton Star, Cr Milligan said all it would take was for one person to blow out Queensland’s coronavirus cases.

“What has happened was exceptionally disappointing, and somewhat selfish-type behaviour,” Cr Milligan said.

Full story here

DODGY HABITS POLICE ARE CRACKING DOWN ON

TIME spent working in the police service has only reinforced a Somerset police officer’s passion for road safety.

Lowood acting officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant James Bromley said being on the frontline for more than 20 years had definitely impacted him.

“We attend a lot of serious crashes and those are usually ones that result in fatalities and hospitalisation,” Senior Sergeant Bromley said.

Full story here